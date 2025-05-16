Rams Matchup Ranked Most Under-the-Radar
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Houston Texans to begin their 2025 NFL campaign. After winning the division in comeback fashion following a poor start to the campaign, the Rams have a chance to make an early statement on the Texans, who also won their division last season.
The matchup will be the sixth time these two franchises have ever played one another, and the first since the 2021 campaign. The Rams have historically dominanted the Texans, winning four of the five games played. Going into the new season, their game plan won't change, as they look to make it six wins over Houston.
However, with all the exciting games set to be played in Week 1, the Rams vs Texans game seems to be flying under the radar. Given these two teams have a small history with one another compared to other Week 1 matchups, the love has been favored elsewhere, while this game hasn't been given any attention.
The Texans have an exciting young team that Rams fans should be excited about taking on. The Rams' veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will take on the youthful Texans quarterback in CJ Stroud. This will be the first time Stroud has taken on the Rams, and what better way to do so against a future Hall of Famer in Stafford.
That being said, analyst Rich Eisen believes that the Rams game against the Texans is the most under-the-radar game, as he revealed his Top 5 rankings on Thursday.
"It will even be under the radar on the network that it's being aired on," Eisen said. "At the same time, it will be the Packers vs the Lions on CBS. Texans and Rams having at it at Sofi Stadium is my top under-the-radar game for Week 1 of the 2025 season."
The Rams will have their chance to shine, though, as they possess five Primetime games for the 2025 campaign. Looking to defend their division title and prove themselves as a Super Bowl contender, the Rams will need to find any way possible to win more games in the first five games of the year than they did last year.
