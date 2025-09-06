One Star Passer Is Not Answer For Post-Stafford Rams
On Thursday night, the NFL kicked off the 2025 season by celebrating the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, by having them host their arch-rival Dallas Cowboys on the night they raised their championship banner.
The Cowboys and Eagles were intangled in a back-and-forth contest that produced bizaare moments after moments, including an injury on the kickoff, an ejection before the first play from scrimmage, continous physical violence being inflicted after the whistle, and a rain delay.
Over the course of that contest, Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott fought valiantly to keep pace with the Eagles offense, continually driving his team into scoring range, even making a game saving tackle on a turnover he didn't commit. While Prescott would end up on the losing end of the contest, his inspired play has some within the fan base advocating for the Rams to add him once Matthew Stafford departs and while it's a good idea, it's not a practical one once we peel back the layers of a potential deal.
Before anyone starts, this will not be commentary about his playing career because that discourse may take all day. Here's the financial realities of the situation.
Prescott's current deal
According to Spotrac, Prescott's current extension with the Dallas Cowboys does not run out until after the 2028 season. In OTAs, Stafford all but confirmed he wouldn't play in 2028 and his current deal expires after the 2026 season. That would mean that unless the Cowboys cut Prescott, the Rams would have to give up multiple first round picks for a quarterback in his 30s.
Before anyone says that's what the Rams did with Stafford, Stafford was 33 when the Rams traded for him. Prescott is 32 right now. From 2026-2028, Prescott will have cap hits of $74, $68.3, and $78.3 million over the next three years and $9.1 million in 2029 on a void year.
Age and Ability
While Prescott was marvelous on Thursday night, his performances throughout his career have fluctuated. To be fair, the roster and coaching staff played a big factor in that as well. Regardless, as age always catches up to players, the Rams would be plaguing themselves with a financial reality that ruins their roster if they acquire Prescott.
The Reality
If the Rams were to acquire Dak Prescott, the Rams would be able to afford only a few of their defenders, which would likely lead to multiple losses on the defensive line. That alone should halt any idea of trading for Prescott.
