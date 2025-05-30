Rams' Stafford Rejects Olympics Idea
After Wednesday's OTAs concluded, Matthew Stafford fielded questions from reporters. One question was regarding his interest in playing for the United States Flag Football team in the 2028 Olympics.
Stafford with a smile, looked at his watch, recognizing he will likely be spending that season on the couch.
“Sure. I mean, nobody's going to want me to, but yeah, sure. It'd be fun. I'll coach," said Stafford.
Watch Stafford's response below.
While Stafford was playing around, he made it clear that he understands the limited time left in his career, especially after being asked questions regarding potential retirement following the Rams' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
This offseason, after mending fences with the Rams, Stafford made it clear that Los Angeles is his home and he intends it to be his home for the rest of his football career.
“No, I think anytime those kinds of things come up, you're doing due diligence and looking around. I'm a fan of the NFL. I know a lot of these coaches, a lot of the players, a lot of the teams and some of their situations. You poke your head around and see what's going on. Wanting to be back with the Rams was my number one priority and glad that worked out so I don't have to worry too much about it.”
The 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games are set to be played the summer following the conclusion of the 2027 NFL season.
Stafford signed a deal that has him tied to the organization through the 2026 season. We have seen Stafford and the Rams endure contract talks that have, to an extent, become a distraction from football over the past two seasons, and considering Stafford will be 39 years old after his contract expires, it's safe to say that based on his reaction to the inital question about participating in the Olympics, Stafford is likely done after 2026.
While that could change, and the only thing Stafford has his mind on football wise currently is the 2025 season, the Rams have lined themselves up financially for a Stafford departure after the 2026 season.
The Rams own two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, more than enough to select Stafford's successor. Stafford, Davante Adams, Rob Havenstein, Kevin Dotson, and Darious Williams, the Rams' big-money players who will be in their 30s, are all set to have their contracts expire by the end of the 2026 season.
A rookie quarterback's salary plus those departures would create ample cap space for the Rams to re-sign/ extend all of their young star players.
It's something to keep an eye on but frankly, as long as Stafford wants to play, there will be a home in the NFL for him.
