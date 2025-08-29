One Bold Prediction for the Rams This Season
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to look forward to this season. However, the Rams must prepare for any and everything.
A Bold Prediction for the Rams
Dan Graziano of ESPN recently released his list of bold predictions for every team in the National Football League this season. His bold prediction for the Rams is that backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start at least one game for the Rams this season.
Graziano's prediction is based on Stafford's age and health injuries.
"The Rams believe starting QB Matthew Stafford is on track to be healthy and start Week 1 after struggling throughout camp with a back injury that stubbornly refused to follow his or the team's recovery timetable. But Stafford is 37 years old and has dealt with back issues in the past," Graziano said.
"To his credit, he has found ways to play through them. My understanding is that this isn't something the Rams expect to sideline Stafford for a long period of time or affect his play early in the season, but that it is something that will need to be monitored and managed throughout the season.
"That means there could come a week when Stafford feels he can't play through it. And that's where you could see backup Garoppolo -- who started one game last season -- having to step in and keep things humming. Again, I expect Stafford to tough this out and make it through the season; this Rams team has him convinced he can win another Super Bowl before he's done. But it might not always be the smoothest process."
Following training camp, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur noted the growth he has witnessed from Garoppolo since last season. The Rams are confident in their veteran quarterback and what he brings to the table.
“That’s just it, having that second year of those offseason meetings starting in April and then going all the way until the end of OTAs and then coming back to hear it again. It’s the fourth time from an introduction standpoint he's hearing these plays. The day-to-day being in the quarterback room, being in the unit room or skill room in terms of just hearing these plays over and over and conceptually what we're trying to get done," LaFleur said
Jimmy, as long as he's comfortable with the terminology and all that, when that ball snaps, he's as comfortable as it comes. I think we've all seen that throughout his career. There's a reason he's had this success he has had. When he's feeling good about everything, usually good stuff happens because his physical ability is able to take over
