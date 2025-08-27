One Thing We Learned About the Rams This Preseason
The Los Angeles Rams enter the season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after a productive offseason that saw the return of Matthew Stafford and the arrival of Davante Adams. Still, Los Angeles has concerns they must address as soon as possible.
Rams May Have a Bigger Concern on Their Hands Than They Originally Thought
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently listed 10 things learned around the league during the preseason. After Stafford missed time dealing with back issues, only to return near the end of the preseason, Benjamin believes the Rams should be concerned.
"Any quarterback who takes the field at age 37 is an injury risk. Now, how about if that same quarterback has also suffered a concussion, back pain, and a spinal cord contusion in the last half-decade? Wait, we're not done: Throw in an aggravated disc that reportedly required epidural injections this offseason," Benjamin said.
"Yes, Stafford was a full participant at Los Angeles Rams practice to close the preseason, but it took the former Super Bowl champion all offseason to even reach that point. We wouldn't be stunned if he showed up in Week 1 and slung it like usual. But making it 17 weeks, plus another couple for a hopeful title bid, is a bigger ask. The Rams do have a proven backup plan in Jimmy Garoppolo, but he might now be their most underrated X factor."
Following his return to practice, Stafford noted that he and the team had taken a cautious approach to his injury. The Rams' hopes and plans for this season rest mainly on the right arm and back of Stafford. McVay and the Rams were wise to take things slowly with Stafford.
"Backs are sometimes interesting things. It's not cut and dry what's what and how you're going to feel, so I really appreciate our team and our head coach and everybody taking a day-to-day approach with me doing everything they can to try and help me out," Stafford said.
"And I have obviously a huge feeling of responsibility to our team to do what's right by them, and I'm trying to do that as best I can day in and day out."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!