One Game the Rams Have Circled on Their Calendar
The Los Angeles Rams will have to be one of the most dominant teams next season if they want any chance at securing the number one seed in the NFC. While they don't have to, it would keep them healthy and prevent them from wasting any gas in the wild card round.
They made it to the divisional round last year before running out of gas, and now, with Matthew Stafford back on the team, paired with Davante Adams, this team has all the tools it needs to go out and win another Super Bowl.
They just barely won their division last season, having the same record as the Seattle Seahawks but winning the tiebreaker due to the Rams' strength of schedule. The Seahawks are predicted to fall off, which gives the Rams a perfect opportunity to not only dominate their division, but their conference as well.
Out of all the games that are must-win for the Rams this year, there's one that stands above the rest. Ralph Vacchiano is a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he recently published an article going over each team's most anticipated matchup next season. For the Rams, their week three match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles has to be their most anticipated matchup.
"The Rams were the only team that gave the Eagles a real game during their run to the Super Bowl last season, losing 28-22 in snow-drenched Philadelphia in the divisional round. They were convinced then that if the conditions had been better and the field not so slippery that the result would have been different. The Eagles, as you might imagine, disagree. The Rams have a very early chance to prove they were right".
I believe the Rams have bridged the gap between them and the Eagles, and this is perfectly placed in the season to gauge if they've truly surpassed them or not. The Eagles ended their season last year, they have to have this game circled on their calendar and should be out for revenge.
Their newly improved defense has to step up early in the season, and if they can't pull this win off, then it's possible Stafford may retire with only one Super Bowl win in his career.
