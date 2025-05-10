Rams Defense Will Be Better Than Ever in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 season was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, where they started off the season slowly, and due to injuries, it looked like another lost season in Los Angeles. Despite their sluggish start, the Rams were able to battle back and win the NFC West, which guaranteed them a spot in the playoffs.
They headed into the playoffs as the higher seed, but a lot of people counted them out against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Thankfully, their defense stepped up in a big way and couldn't allow Sam Darnold to get comfortable in the pocket.
That same defense went on to sack Jalen Hurts seven times in the divisional round, but unfortunately, that's where their run ended. The Rams' defense is one of the core reasons why they're in the midst of a window of Super Bowl contention and is undeniably one of the best in the league.
While trading for Jalen Ramsey would certainly give their defense an upgrade; their lack of a star cornerback doesn't prevent them from being a top defense in the NFL. They had two DROY finalists last year, and Jared Verse has the potential to be the best edge rusher in the NFL next year.
With development from Verse and other players on their defense, this Rams team will not only have a much improved offense but a ferocious pass rush, which will be the driving factor in why they win games next season.
They used some of their draft picks to draft rookies who could have an impact on the defensive side of the ball, so they have even more youth to add to what is already an ascending defense. Based on the development of their rookies from last year alone, they'll have an improved defense, not to mention who they got in free agency and the draft.
One of their biggest problems last season was stopping the run, which is why they lost to Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. They addressed that by signing Poona Ford out of free agency and drafting Chris Paul Jr. in the draft, who had 86 total tackles in his last year in college. The Rams' defense was already ascending and projected to be better next season, but the Rams' front office added even more pieces to make them even more dangerous.
