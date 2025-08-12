What Will be the Rams' Biggest Challenge in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams have reason to believe this season will be a productive one. However, things rarely go as planned in the National Football League. The Rams must prepare for this season with that in mind.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently analyzed every National Football Conference's team's biggest challenge heading into the upcoming season. He believes age and injuries are top concerns for the Rams.
"You might have heard that Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back injury. Back injuries and 37-year-old quarterbacks go together like lamb and tuna fish. If he has to miss time, this entire operation falls apart, even if you think Jimmy Garoppolo is a capable backup,' Dubin said.
Rams' Looming Challenge
"The Rams need Stafford to stay healthy because his arm and his mind open up so much of what they want to do offensively. They also can't afford for Puka Nacua to miss time again, and obviously Davante Adams is getting up there in age as well. Oh, and Alaric Jackson is dealing with injury issues of his own. This all feels very fragilely constructed, even if the ceiling is high."
Stafford's age and health have already become an issue for the Rams, as the veteran quarterback has missed parts of training camp with back problems. Although he is expected to be fine, his current status only confirms Dubin's thoughts.
Following training camp this month, McVay explained how Stafford's health is progressing.
“He's been doing static throwing and different things like that. It’s going to be kind of in alignment with a little bit more of an increase, but it’s something that we feel really good about. This was the plan all along. I've kind of held back some of the specifics with you guys, but because of some of the parameters that are out there, I might as well just provide some more context for you guys. This was part of the plan," McVay said.
"August 8th was always that date that we had in mind. I was talking about week-to-week for you guys. We weren't really sure, when we talked to Dr. Watkins, what that would mean in terms of the Chargers practice, but really looking at it and saying, ‘Okay, easing him back in and really being able to build him back up is the smart thing.’ What I do think is important, if this was in season, he would be playing right now. We have taken a very cautious approach, but if we were playing a game this week, he would be playing in the game. I think that's important for you guys to be aware of
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts on the Rams and McVay WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!