Rams HC Sean McVay Gives Credit Where Credit is Due
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has an extensive coaching tree, as there was a time it seemed many of McVay's former assistants and coordinators go on to take better roles elsewhere, after working with McVay.
McVay's track record speaks for itself.
Following training camp, McVay noted that many of the coaches who helped him become one of the best head coaches in the National Football League. The well-respected head coach has become synonymous with winning, but noted he could not have gotten there by himself.
“I probably didn't even know what I didn't know then. What I've always felt really fortunate about is I've been surrounded by great people. I can really remember having (Former NFL Coach and Rams Defensive Coordinator) Wade Phillips as a defensive coordinator and when you're a young head coach, I think sometimes you think you feel like you have to have all the answers and he helped me realize that no, there's real strength in saying, ‘I don't know the answer, but I'll figure it out,’ or leaning on the people around you where you got Wade Phillips," McVay said.
"You had [Tennessee Titans Special Teams Coordinator] John Fassel, had guys like [Buffalo Bills offensive line coach] Aaron Kromer, we had a lot of really great coaches. [Green Bay Packers Head Coach] Matt LaFleur was on that staff, [Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach] Zac Taylor, [Jacksonville Jaguars Pass Game Coordinator] Shane Waldron. I've been really fortunate to be surrounded by really good people."
McVay explained that his growth since becoming the Rams ' head coach has been organic, and that coming in as the league's youngest head coach allowed him to keep an open mind. McVay's coaching style has evolved over the last few seasons, but the Rams need him to produce.
"I think the cool thing about it is when it was that early you had that unobstructed mind. You didn't know what to worry about. I oftentimes am reminded of, never forgetting that this is truly a blessing. In those moments... and it was a blur, but I don't think that I felt like I was hindered by stuff," McVay said.
"But it was a pretty smooth journey. I think the cool thing when I reflect back on those early years is you are totally and completely present. You’re trying to bring the right authentic energy and vibe and pouring into people, and that's what we're going to continuously try to do going into year 9.”
