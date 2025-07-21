One Significant Storyline Heading into Rams Training Camp
The upcoming season will be the Los Angeles Rams' best chance at a Super Bowl since they won it a few seasons ago. After coming up just short in the postseason, the Rams are back and ready to make another run.
Grant Gordon of NFL.com recently analyzed a few of the biggest storylines facing the Rams as they head into training camp.
Gordon noted that the Rams' expectations have increased significantly since adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.
"On the heels of an NFC West-championship season in which they took the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles to the limit in the Divisional Round, the Rams are heading into 2025 with high hopes. The addition of Davante Adams has only stoked expectations for a Matthew Stafford-led offense," Gordon said.
The Rams' offense dealt with many injuries last season. They sustained multiple lulls during parts of last season, while their defense and special teams carrying the load. This season, the Rams must find a way to move the ball more efficiently and score more points.
"A closer look offers a reminder that the Rams offense was just 26th in total yards and middle of the road in points scored (17th). Just how quickly Adams assimilates into Sean McVay's offense and develops chemistry with Stafford and Rams WR1 Puka Nacua will be a key to camp and L.A. returning its offense to a high-octane force on a consistent basis," Gordon said.
Earlier this offseason, Nacua explained how much of an impact Adams has already had on him and his teammates. The Rams expect Nacua to take the next step this upcoming season. Adams' arrival and Cooper Kupp's departure should open up more opportunities for the veteran.
“I think the positive impact has already been felt from Davante. From the moment he walked in, he's been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to have a completely different mindset of somebody who's played in various offenses, very different schemes, and stuff like that. So it's been exciting to hear from him," Nacua said.
"But it's been great. I think of guys my rookie year, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, as well as having ‘Coop’ and Matthew, who helped me learn the nuances of our offense and allowed me to ask the right questions and provide that comfortable space to be willing to learn right next to them.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!