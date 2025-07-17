Rams Veteran Receives High Praise
As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for another season, it is evident that they are determined to do everything in their power to overcome the challenges ahead and reach another Super Bowl.
However, the Rams need a few things to happen for a Super Bowl appearance to become a legitimate possibility.
One of the things the Rams need to happen is for their best players to stay healthy and play up to their potential.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top players in the National Football League. Wasserman ranked Nacua as the 32nd-best player in the league heading into the season.
"Nacua played only 11 games in 2024 due to injury but still finished with the NFL’s highest receiving grade at 93.0. He’s also coming off a 1,486-yard rookie season in 2022. Over the past two years, he ranks seventh among receivers in PFF WAR (1.01). The scary part? Nacua is still getting better, building on an already elite level of production and efficiency," Wasserman said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur explained what he has seen from Nacua this offseason. The veteran wide receiver is expected to take on an expanded role in the Rams' offense this upcoming season, after the Rams parted ways with Cooper Kupp.
"Yeah, what I've seen from him is I think a guy that's just continuing to work on his craft and get better. I've been really impressed with where he was when he came back for phase one. He's always going to put in the work, but I think he was better in phase one this year than he was the year before, and just like he was obviously when we first drafted him a couple of years ago," LaFleur said.
"So for him, just getting into the best physical shape that he possibly can, so he can go have the best possible year he can. That's all these guys. That's what we're doing right now, building foundations not just mental, schematic, not just relationships, but physically so that these guys can go into the summer in the best shape possible, continue that trend because that's a scary 40 days for anybody so that when they come back in August, they're in tip top shape, ready to attack it, build to it and then get to September.”
