Assessing the Rams' Momentum Entering Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams are on their bye in week 8, but their week 7 performance has left a lot for them to chew on while they rest. Their pursuit of becoming consecutive NFC West champions continues in week 9, and they can't let their break halt the momentum they created.
The Rams have had two preventable losses so far in 2025, but their statement win over the Jacksonville Jaguars shows that this team isn't fazed by them. They should still be viewed as a top contender for the Super Bowl, and their placement in power rankings reflects that.
PFF Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his power rankings after week 7 of the NFL season. The Rams' domination over the Jaguars earned them a ton of respect, with them being ranked as the third-best team in the NFL.
"Even without Puka Nacua in the lineup, the Rams swept aside the Jaguars 35-7 in London, further signaling their intent to be real Super Bowl contenders down the road. The passing game continues to be the strength of the offense, with Matthew Stafford firing 21 completions to 10 different receivers while compiling an 80.7 grade. Stafford’s 91.0 overall grade is third among quarterbacks", said Valentine.
It'd be a tall ask to expect the Rams to go undefeated the rest of the season, after all, they still have the majority of their divisional matchups to go through, as well as facing teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions, two heavyweight competitors in the NFC.
However, their latest win over the Jaguars shows that this team is a cut above the rest, and thus, should be judged as so. No longer should they lose to a backup quarterback or due to special teams mishaps because they've shown they're better than that.
This week of recovery will go a long way in the rehabilitation of Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein, both of whom are key to their offense. The Rams cannot allow their momentum to dissipate. They look like a team destined for a deep playoff run, but late-season collapses happen all the time in the NFL.
