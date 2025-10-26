Ram Digest

Assessing the Rams' Momentum Entering Bye Week

The Los Angeles Rams look like one of the best teams in football. How can they continue to look good for the rest of the season?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams are on their bye in week 8, but their week 7 performance has left a lot for them to chew on while they rest. Their pursuit of becoming consecutive NFC West champions continues in week 9, and they can't let their break halt the momentum they created.

The Rams have had two preventable losses so far in 2025, but their statement win over the Jacksonville Jaguars shows that this team isn't fazed by them. They should still be viewed as a top contender for the Super Bowl, and their placement in power rankings reflects that.

PFF Power Rankings

Sean McVay
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his power rankings after week 7 of the NFL season. The Rams' domination over the Jaguars earned them a ton of respect, with them being ranked as the third-best team in the NFL.

"Even without Puka Nacua in the lineup, the Rams swept aside the Jaguars 35-7 in London, further signaling their intent to be real Super Bowl contenders down the road. The passing game continues to be the strength of the offense, with Matthew Stafford firing 21 completions to 10 different receivers while compiling an 80.7 grade. Stafford’s 91.0 overall grade is third among quarterbacks", said Valentine.

Matthew Stafford
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

It'd be a tall ask to expect the Rams to go undefeated the rest of the season, after all, they still have the majority of their divisional matchups to go through, as well as facing teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions, two heavyweight competitors in the NFC.

However, their latest win over the Jaguars shows that this team is a cut above the rest, and thus, should be judged as so. No longer should they lose to a backup quarterback or due to special teams mishaps because they've shown they're better than that.

Davante Adams
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates as he walks off the field after their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This week of recovery will go a long way in the rehabilitation of Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein, both of whom are key to their offense. The Rams cannot allow their momentum to dissipate. They look like a team destined for a deep playoff run, but late-season collapses happen all the time in the NFL.

Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.

Please let us know your thoughts on how the Rams can keep up their momentum moving forward when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.