Why the Rams Deserve Their Respect
Playing in London without Puka Nacua, the Los Angeles Rams offense could've shrank against a red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars defense, and their excuse would've been that they need to get healthier. Instead, they showed that they can get it done without their top playmaker.
It wasn't just their offense that showed out; their defense has also continued to improve after their inexcusable loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and has quietly become one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Week 7 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his weekly grades based on how each team performed in week 7. For the Rams, their dominant performance over the Jaguars earned them a solid A grade.
"Los Angeles came out on fire in the first quarter: Matthew Stafford threw for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the opening quarter (He finished with 182 yards and five touchdowns). With Puka Nacua out, Davante Adams became Stafford's go-to guy with five catches for 35 yards and three touchdowns", said Breech.
Davante Adams showed out, even if his total yardage wasn't anything crazy. His ball tracking skills in the air and route running gave him that small amount of separation he needed to make the Jaguars pay in the red zone, and his performance is exactly the reason they signed him in free agency. They needed to step up in the absence of Nacua, and he did so in a big way.
"Stafford kept the Jags defense on its heels by completing at least one pass to 10 different receivers. The Rams defense was just as good as the offense: Nate Landman (1.5) and Byron Young (1.5) combined for three of the team's seven sacks. This was a statement win for a Rams team that suddenly looks like one of the best in the NFL".
The Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL, and that's because they can win through their offense or defense. Their pass rush is ferocious, which makes them a nightmare to game plan against. Combined with their linebackers, who are a pair of tackling machines, their secondary issues no longer seem that critical if their defense can take down the opposing quarterback seven times.
