Why the Rams Are So Dangerous
The Los Angeles Rams will take a week of much-needed rest after their domination over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Perhaps an ill-timed bye week, as the NFC West is trapped in a gridlock, but the Rams will have their chance next week to continue their pursuit to the top against the New Orleans Saints.
The Rams have stood out as one of the most complete teams in the NFL to begin 2025, and if it weren't for two mental errors at crucial times, the Rams would be undefeated at the moment. How can the Rams take what they've learned so far in 2025 and apply it to later in the season?
Future Successes
Though Matthew Stafford threw for five touchdowns, he didn't have more than 200 passing yards, which means they didn't have to rely on his arm to win the game solely. He spread the ball out to multiple receivers, which is what they'll have to do moving forward without Puka Nacua.
Zachary Pereles is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article talking about the five biggest things he liked and disliked about week 7 in the NFL. For the Rams, their beatdown of the Jaguars was something he liked because of their versatility in how they beat them.
"Sean McVay is one of the NFL's best offensive minds, and on Sunday in London, he showed that's not just because of his ability to play to his strengths, but his ability to improvise. With Puka Nacua out, the Rams ran 24 plays in "13" personnel (one running back, three tight ends), the most by any team in a game since 2021 and tied for the Rams' most in a game since tracking began in 2007", said Pereles.
Sean McVay is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and he shows that week in and week out. The Jaguars' defense isn't a unit to take lightly, either. They came into this game red-hot, and McVay had faith in his personnel despite being without their top playmaker.
"On those 24 plays, the Rams averaged 0.29 expected points added. For comparison's sake, the Colts lead the entire NFL this year with 0.21 expected points added per play overall. All this came from an offense that had used the most "11" personnel (one running back, one tight end) in the NFL".
The Rams adapted to fit their situation without Nacua, and that's what makes them so dangerous as contenders. Not only do they possess a roster with a lot of depth and amazing coaching, but they can also switch up their game plan and lean towards one of their team's many strengths.
Looking Towards the Future
"It also came after the Rams spent most of the week in Baltimore before playing abroad. For McVay and co. to be able to incorporate this game plan is remarkable. For them to do it in those circumstances is amazing. Colby Parkinson led the team with 47 receiving yards. Terrance Ferguson had a 31-yard touchdown catch, Tyler Higbee had three catches, and Davis Allen had one".
If the Rams continue with this personnel moving forward, it will only make their offense more dangerous. They have one of the deepest tight end rooms in the league, and more specifically, if they involve their second-round pick, Terrance Ferguson, more often, they're setting themselves up for the future.
Ferguson's now on the board with his first career touchdown, but the Rams should make a concerted effort to get him the ball more. He's their tight end of the future, and these reps in his rookie season will be invaluable later on. Like I said, they have one of the deepest tight end rooms in the NFL, so it may be hard to get him touches.
However, with Nacua out, this is a perfect opportunity for the Rams to get their young playmakers involved and preview what the future of their offense looks like. They'll have another chance against a weak Saints secondary, and I expect Ferguson and their rookies to be more involved than ever.
