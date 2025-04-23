Rams' Matthew Stafford Embraces Being a Veteran Quarterback
Matthew Stafford's legacy is secure as a member of the Rams. A franchise legend, Super Bowl winner, and dedicated servant, he will forever be a fan favorite as he looks to put the final touches on his Hall of Fame resume.
If not for playing with some awful teams in Detroit, Stafford may already be a lock for the Hall but life is not about moving backwards, it's about moving forward and Stafford has committed himself to having his impact on the team be felt long after he retires.
In the same way, Aaron Donald laid the blueprint for the Rams' next generation of defensive linemen, Stafford wants to help the Rams' next QB1 develop if they draft a passer this week.
“If a quarterback comes along and they feel the need to take him, we’ll welcome him with open arms and try to teach him as much as I possibly can," Stafford said to the media on a recent conference call.
The Rams have met with Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe, being linked to both, as well as Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Shough.
These words from Stafford are not exactly surprising. Stafford has always been a player who has expressed a standup character that garners him respect in the locker room and he's secure in his position as a player that he doesn't see a potential successor as a threat.
Considering the time remaining in his career and all he has achieved, Stafford optimizes what it means to be an all-time great that has aged gracefully.
While the Rams' intentions for the future of the position remain unclear, Stafford is the future for as long
Perhaps that is why the Rams have yet to make any clear intention to draft a quarterback.
"I think that's unlikely. I'll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks," McVay said at the NFL Owners meeting when asked about potentially drafting a quarterback.
"I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew [Stafford] hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play. But he's also learned the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up, but I'm hopeful that that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not something that I would see us going but maybe not."
If anyone needs to question how Stafford treats his fellow quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo re-signed with the Rams despite other opportunities. Or just ask Stetson Bennett.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and find all of our updates there!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE also!