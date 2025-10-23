Rams' 2025 Fantasy Grades Through Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams have cruised to a 5-2 record to begin the 2025 NFL season, going into their bye in Week 8. Their only two losses have come as a result of self-inflicted wounds, with their game-winning field goal attempt getting blocked against the Philadelphia Eagles and a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers JV team, missing Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall, largely due to a crucial late-game fumble and a failed fourth-down conversion attempt in overtime.
They could be undefeated with a bye to revel in their glory, but the Rams have still notched an impressive start to the campaign behind a strong offense that ranks 11th in points and eighth in yards. That's led to some stellar payoff for anyone who invested in this team in their fantasy drafts.
Rams' offense still has potential for growth
1. Matthew Stafford
Through his 17-year career, Matthew Stafford has built an incredible resume. He's still seeking an MVP trophy, though. This season could be the year for Stafford if he can continue to play the way he has through his first seven games.
So far, he's third in passing yards with 1,866 and third in yards per game with 266.6. He's leading the league in touchdowns with 17 to just two interceptions. If he can keep up this pace and carry the Rams to a playoff berth and bona fide contender status, he should be among the finalists for the elusive honor.
He's also been one of the most valuable fantasy players this season. He's currently 11th among quarterbacks with 19.5 points per game. Removing his stinker against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 brings that average up to 21.2, which would put him in the top six. He's well outperforming his ADP of 161, which had made him QB23 going into the year.
Grade: A+
2. Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua was already known as one of the most lethal weapons in fantasy football. He's only reasserted his claim in the upper echelon this season. He's currently second with 23.1 full-PPR per game, only behind Rashee Rice, who just returned to the Kansas City Chiefs after a six-game suspension.
Nacua missed the Rams' last matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after spraining his ankle against the Ravens. LA is hoping that he can come back fully healthy after the bye. Injury concerns and his surprising inability to find the end zone were the only reasons he dropped to a 12 ADP, sixth among wide receivers.
Grade: A
3. Davante Adams
There was a lot of fear that Davante Adams' age would finally start showing this season, and that his production would take a huge hit after signing on with the Rams to be their WR2 behind Nacua. That hasn't been the case at all.
Adams is currently averaging 15.7 full-PPR points per game, 13th among wideouts. He's exceeding his expectations as the 17th-highest drafted receiver this season, with an ADP of 42. Last game, with Nacua sidelined, he grabbed three touchdowns and finished with 26.5 points. If the Rams' WR1 has to miss any extended time, look for Adams to capitalize as the new number-one option.
Grade: A-
4. Kyren Williams
By his standards, Kyren Williams is having a bit of a down year. Heading into Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, he had averaged 19.5 points per game. He's down to 15.7 in 2025 and has been quite inconsistent.
This is the clearest path for the Rams to go from a good offense to an elite one. They have to find a way to get Williams going on the ground again. His increased usage in the passing game is highly encouraging and raises both his fantasy floor and ceiling, but his drafters and his team will want to see him hitting home runs as a rusher again soon.
Grade: B-
