2 Telling Fantasy Stats from Rams’ Rout Over Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams went to London in Week 7 seeking a statement game. Their previous two outings were anything but inspiring.
First, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, falling short against a makeshift offense missing Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall. They followed that up with a 17-3 win over a Baltimore Ravens team also sporting a plethora of injuries, including a hamstring issue that held out star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
After those performances, the Rams needed to show that they’re still among the top contenders in the NFL. They did exactly that at Wembley Stadium, blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7. LA also reasserted its status as a top-tier fantasy team.
Rams’ offense was clicking
1. 10 different receivers
Coming into their clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was concern over whether the Los Angeles Rams would be able to consistently generate offense without Puka Nacua. They couldn’t run up the score against a reeling Baltimore Ravens defense with him on the sideline or when he came back visibly hampered.
Matthew Stafford had no issue marching the Rams’ offense against the Jaguars. He turned back the clock to make Davante Adams a WR1 again, connecting with him on three touchdowns. When he was well covered, Stafford just spread the ball around. He found 10 different receivers throughout the course of the win, including three different tight ends. He also tossed a touchdown to Konata Mumpfield on the young wideout’s second career catch.
It’s clear that Nacua is an elite, game-changing talent, but it’s time to retire the trope that Stafford is overly reliant on his WR1s. Stafford is an MVP-level quarterback who can get it done with practically anyone downfield.
2. 0 sacks taken
Speaking of discourse that Stafford has killed, concerns over his mobility and durability have quickly dissipated over the course of the 2025 season. He’s definitely not the play extender or offensive engine he once was anymore, but he’s been able to elongate his career and maximize his effectiveness by speeding up his processing and learning to take what opposing defenses give him.
The Jaguars’ defense didn’t get into the backfield as much as they wanted to, but they still racked up 16 pressures. However, Stafford was able to avoid any sacks, keeping his offense on schedule and ahead of the chains. Injuries are always a concern in football and in fantasy, but with the way he’s played this year, there’s no reason to worry about Stafford more than any other quarterback.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get our key fantasy stats after each Rams game this season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these Rams' numbers versus the Jaguars when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.