Rams Flashed Fantasy Dominance in Huge Win Over Jaguars
For a short stretch in the 2025 NFL season, there were serious concerns raised over the Los Angeles Rams and their offense. Coming into the year, there were some worries that Matthew Stafford wouldn't be able to hold up physically in his 17th campaign at 37 years old and that Davante Adams wouldn't be able to assimilate into the system as seamlessly as hoped.
The Rams were able to erase most of those doubts amid their 3-1 start to the season. However, a few red flags popped up in their next two games: an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall, and an uninspiring 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens, dealing with their own slew of injuries, including to star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
They also lost Puka Nacua to an ankle sprain in Week 6's victory. He was able to return in the second half, but would go on to miss the following game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There was significant worry that an already stumbling Rams team wouldn't be able to overcome Nacua's absence in London. However, LA stepped up big time, dominating the Jags 35-7 behind the heroic play of two of their other stars.
Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams showed out
Both Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams came into the 2025 NFL season as sleeper fantasy targets. They each have been top-tier starters in recent years, but the circumstances of this particular campaign made it more questionable that they could be solid weekly starters.
Concerns over Stafford were almost entirely tied to his health and age, with him dealing with a lingering back issue throughout training camp. There was fear that Adams was set for regression, too, at 32 years old. Not only did he already have a ton of mileage, but he was also coming into a brand-new system with an established WR1 that threatened to minimize his volume and production.
Stafford and Adams made quick work of proving that they're still elite fantasy weapons in the early season, though. In the Rams' blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, they also showed that they can be dominant even without Puka Nacua in the lineup. ESPN's Matt Bowen named them two of the top fantasy winners from the week:
"Without Puka Nacua (foot), both Stafford (27.38) and Adams (26.5) posted season-high points in the blowout win over the Jags. Stafford finished with only 182 yards passing, but he threw five touchdowns, with three of them going to Adams on end zone targets. And Adams reminded us just how good he is versus press coverage by being sudden and explosive off the release. With Nacua expected to return after the upcoming bye, Adams will slide back into the WR2 ranks for the Week 9 matchup versus the Saints, and I'll have Stafford (25 or more points in three of his past four games) as a fringe QB1."
