Rams' Matthew Stafford's Health in Question Ahead of 2025
Some quarterbacks are led by the team around them to success, but there are also the elite passers who can carry the load as a true franchise signal-caller and lead their team to victory; someone who can give your team a chance to win on any given Sunday.
For the Los Angeles Rams, they have that type of player at quarterback. However, their franchise at the most critical position in the sport has their health in question, leading to concerns about their long-term health for the 2025 season.
Matthew Stafford's health could be a concern this season
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a key leader in the new direction of this current Rams team that is inspired by youth and competitive fire, not seen since their run at the Super Bowl in 2021. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the game and has shown to be the type of player who makes the entire team go.
However, Stafford has not been at training camp so far this summer. A couple of days ago, head coach Sean McVay had stated his quarterback would be out for another week with a back injury. His recent comments bring a cause for concern, though, as the 37-year-old passer enters a big season for Los Angeles.
"We've got a good plan in place. We are going to still take some more time with him though," McVay said. "Nothing that's changed in terms of the setback. I probably spoke a little bit too soon, but the ultimate goal is Houston and being mindful of that. So we'll take it a week at a time with him."
A week or two has turned into a week-to-week status for Los Angeles's best offensive player, someone they cannot afford to have miss time, even if Jimmy Garoppolo is the backup quarterback. It's concerning, and it should be for Rams fans and the team itself. This could affect the long-term aspirations of an organization that has now completely widened its championship window.
Stafford's health is an underrated yet key aspect of the success of Los Angeles this season. It isn't talked about often, but now with his back issue, this becomes the forefront of concerns for McVay & Co.
Maybe Stafford does need a few weeks or so to fully heal his back, and maybe letting him rest until the couple of weeks before Week 1 against the Houston Texans will suffice. Yet, it is a signal that Stafford's health is once again a concern heading into the 2025 season and for the remainder of it as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.