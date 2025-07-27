Five Takeaways From Rams 2025 Training Camp Day Four
Now that the Rams have wrapped up their non-padded portion of training camp, here are five takeaways from Saturday's practice.
1. The offense will go as far as Davante Adams takes them.
If there is one abundant fact about the Rams in 2025, it's that Davante Adams is the clear WR1. Stafford targeted him constantly, as does Jimmy Garoppolo. Puka Nacua asked him to lead the receiver room.
Adams is balling out, playing free, and as been the number one target so far through camp.
2. Konata Mumpfield is a killer in man coverage.
First off, Mumpfield had an incredible day, hauling in catch after catch. However, the eye-opening play was when Mumpfield went against Quentin Lake, stuck his foot in the ground, changed directions, and broke Lake's ankles (figuratively speaking). The hands are there, the feet are there. He's a special player.
3. Quentin Lake.
However, for Lake, outside of that play, he's been phenomenal. Lake was excellent in coverage, being able to defend from a variety of positions on the field and blitzing the quarterback with blazing speed. 2025 is set up to be his best year yet as he continues to take on this Derwin James-type of role within Chris Shula's defense.
4. Jordan Whittington is pushing Tutu Atwell out of the WR3 spot.
Atwell has been decent but had an opportunity to make two difficult but big-time catches, and he failed to haul them in. Whittington, over the past few days, has burned the Rams' defense deep, continued to bring a physical presence, and has been a solid contributor with reliable hands. A battle to watch out for.
5. If Matthew Stafford is not healthy, Jimmy Garoppolo can not run the current offense.
The Rams' current offense would need to evolve if Stafford is a no-go for week one. Garoppolo has struggled with certain throws, and if he's called into service, it is clear they would need to build a run-first approach that relies on play action as well as targeting the tight ends and Davante Adams periodically to sustain productive play.
McVay has been complementary, and Garoppolo has made some throws, but this offense isn't built for his strengths. The good news is that the offense can easily be tailor-made for Garoppolo to not only succeed but also put up career numbers if he has to play for a long period of time.
In fact, depending on what the defense shows, just do what the Rams did with Jared Goff. Lots of play under the center where Garoppolo can deliver quick, concise passes.
