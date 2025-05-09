4 Things to Know About Rams' Jarquez Hunter
The Rams' new playmaker Jarquez Hunter may be a dominant force on the football field but a different field peaks his interest when he's not playing. Here are four things to know about the Auburn graduate.
1. Hunter is a lover of nature and animals
In May of 2024, Hunter graduated from Auburn's College of Forestry, Wildlife, and Environment before embarking on graduate studies. Hunter was asked about why he chose to focus his studies on the outdoors.
"I grew up in the country. I'm a country boy from Mississippi. That's all it is, trees around here. I heard there is a country part in L.A., I've never seen it, but I heard there was. I'm an outside person. That's why I picked natural research management because I like to be outside and that's where I get my peace from just being outside with animals and horses. I have a horse of my own back home in Mississippi."
Hunter has been photographed multiple times with his horse. Hunter stated his horse's name is Danger, but Hunter doesn't have plans to immediately bring him to Los Angeles.
2. He was named Mr. Football for the State of Mississippi as a senior
As a senior, Hunter put up 1,687 rushing yards, 2,069 total yards, and 22 touchdowns.
3. He squatted 600 pounds as a freshman
Auburn has an excellent strength and conditioning program ran by a man named Kevin Yoxall. Known as Coach Yox, NFL veterans Darren Bates and King Dunlap have both described him as a maker of men.
A perfect environment for Hunter, combining Auburn's program with Hunter's natural strength and work ethic, he was a weight room demon, once squatting 600 pounds as a freshman.
“Oh yeah. I came in my freshman year. I squatted... he wouldn't let me go anymore. The strength coach stopped me. He let me squat. I had got to six... I think 655 (lbs). He wouldn't let me do it anymore. I like lifting weights. In high school, I did powerlifting. When I got to college, lifting weights was easy. It was fun. I think, if I'm not sure, I squatted the most on the team.”
4. He once averaged 12 yards per carry in a game at Auburn
Against Kentucky, Hunter went off for 278 yards on 23 carries. A career-high for him.
