Why This Rams Team Is Tougher Than You Think
Something unique about this Los Angeles Rams team is that they can play in so many different ways. Depending on the team they are playing against, the Rams can change up their game plan to have the best chance to win against their opponent.
The Rams have shown that in the first four games of the season. In the last two, the Rams have shown how battle-tested they are. In one it did not go their way, but they were able to respond well this past Sunday.
Head coach Sean McVay always talks about having his team ready for anything and everything. He never makes excuses, and his coaching staff does a great job of putting the players in the best position to be successful as well. This Rams team is going to be good the rest of the way and the wya they are getting tested is a great thing for them. They are better from it and learn from it as well. It can make them hard to beat.
"In the huddle, after the penalty, Verse told his teammates, to “calm down—don’t play outside yourself, do your one-of-11.” And on the sack, Verse’s one-of-11 came as a result of getting Jones’s cadence down, getting a jump off the snap and having left tackle Bernhard Raimann on his heels after bull rushing him all day. “When the game’s that way,” Verse said, “he’s going to sit back a little bit.” Which allowed for Verse, in turn, to run around him."
Rams Battle Tested
"That forced a punt, which was immediately followed by an 88-yard touchdown from Stafford to Tutu Atwell. Three plays after that, a Kam Curl interception clinched it. “That boy, Kam, is just a dog,” Verse said. “Ball in the air, I saw Kam line it up and said, Yeah, he’s taking this one home.” And Curl, of course, did," said Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"So that left Indy as the team leaving a visiting stadium with a lot of regret, in this case, over a blown lead, two devastating mistakes by receiver Adonai Mitchell (the holding penalty on Taylor’s would-be touchdown, and an unforced fumble on another would-be touchdown prompted by an attempt to celebrate early), and the fact that just 10 defenders were on the field for Atwell’s long touchdown."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE