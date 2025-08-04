An Overlooked Factor for the Rams Worth Noting
The Los Angeles Rams already had some of the best young talent on their roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams have used the NFL Draft to help bolster their group of young talent, and it has already begun paying off, mainly with edge rusher Jared Verse.
Following training camp, McVay noted that although the defense is young, he is not concerned with them heading into the season. McVay's confidence in the unit speaks volumes.
“I think what the key thing you said was there was improvement throughout the season. I understand your question, so don't misunderstand. People that look at stats usually are probably worried about the wrong stuff. I think we're looked at snap in, snap out. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for some of the different metrics, but what I'm interested in is as much of consistent with football that we can play. How do we progress throughout the season?" McVay said.
"I thought we continued to figure out and find our identity as the season progressed. Last year's over with. What I do like is I think we have a clear-cut idea of what we want to be. There's going to be some necessary agility and adaptability, but I thought the guys got better, and I thought that was a credit to their resilience. I thought the coaches did an excellent job of being able to help us progress. That’s what I'm interested in because whatever those metrics were, I feel like we were playing as good a defensive football in the latter part of the year as anybody."
McVay explained that he and his coaching staff have a tried-and-true way of implementing their plans with young players. This gives McVay confidence in his coaching staff and his group of young players who are learning on the fly.
"I know how those things can accumulate over time, but I've never been somebody that gets caught up in that. I want to see us play good quality football with our style of play snap in and snap out. I think we're giving ourselves a chance to be able to do that. We focus on everything, all different phases. I've loved the way that the coaches have put together a teaching progression and then our players have responded in an excellent way. I'm excited about us hitting the ground running. Every year is a new year. We know that," McVay said
