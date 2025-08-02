The Rams' Best-Case Scenario in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have a roster that should at least contend for the playoffs, if not make a deep postseason run. That depends, of course, on things like health and performance. Luckily, the Rams have enough talent to contend now and into the future.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports likes the collection of young talent that the Rams have on their roster.
"Los Angeles's offense will likely be good again. Davante Adams could make it even better than last season. But the Rams' biggest growth potential is on defense. The Rams were really young there last season. Defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske, outside linebackers Byron Young and Jared Verse, inside linebacker Omar Speights, and defensive backs Kamren Kinchens, Quentin Lake and Kam Curl are all under 27 years old," Schwab said.
"The Rams gave up 314 rushing yards to the Eagles in Week 12, but after that, their defense ranked 10th in EPA (expected points added) allowed per play, including the postseason. It was sixth in EPA allowed against the pass after Week 12. There are still questions about the run defense and the cornerback position, but it's reasonable to believe a very young defense improves after last season's strong finish. If L.A.'s defense grows and Matthew Stafford remains at his level, the Rams could win the NFC West again. And as we saw last postseason, they could be a very tough out."
During the offseason, McVay elaborated on his short-term and long-term roster plans for the team. He and Les Snead are on the same page. Los Angeles already has several young, talented players on their roster and will likely continue using the NFL Draft to add more.
“I think you try to refer to the experience with a lot of the good decisions and to some of the things that we would maybe do differently. It is the element of trusting everybody to do their role and responsibility,” McVay said.
“I think the one thing that I'm so grateful for is having an ownership group in the Kroenke family that supports us, trusts us, builds safety, gives us the freedom to fail, but also acknowledges our mistakes and then ultimately try to be able to do the next right thing for us. It is always a balance, and this league is challenging, but I think you try to put that puzzle together.
"I think you use the previous experiences, and then ultimately it is about building a team, and what does that look like to acknowledge what's been going on? What are the things that we need to do to be able to address to be better in certain spots, whether that's coaching, whether that's schematic, whether that's personnel-related? And how does that evolve and adapt with the fluidity and flexibility that's necessary on a year-to-year basis?"
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!