Why This Linebacker Selection Could Help Rams' Matthew Stafford
Yes, taking a quarterback at 26 to replace Matthew Stafford is the sexy prediction. But the Rams are built to win now, and helping Stafford by helping the defense might be more important to Les Snead and Sean McVay.
That’s why NFL insider Jonathan Jones predicts Los Angeles passing on Shedeur Sanders and every other available quarterback and sees the Rams drafting linebacker Jihaad Campbell with their first-round choice at 26 overall.
“As much as I would love to send L.A. a quarterback here,” Jones wrote, “there are simply greater needs for the championship-window Rams and the value is off the charts. It's possible Campbell goes to Cincy or Tampa in the teens, and I think the Rams would be quite pleased to get the Alabama backer right here. I'm told his recovery from shoulder surgery is going well and there shouldn't be concerns for his 2025 availability.”
The availability of a solid linebacker would be great news for the Rams because they lost leading tackler Christian Rozeboom in free agency and traded Ernest Jones last summer. Investing in a linebacker also makes sense because the Rams haven’t done it the last few years.
“They're in a division with the San Francisco 49ers, who will be better next year,” ESPN analyst Mina Kimes said in March. “They’re in a conference with the Philadelphia Eagles, with teams like Detroit. I think the linebacker position has outsized significance in the NFC because of those teams that you're competing against. You have to be solid, better against the run.”
The Rams ranked 22nd in run defense last season (130.0 yards per game), their worst finish since 2018. So, Les Snead and Sean McVay would seem wise to upgrade at inside linebacker. And considering that Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers have been to four NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls over the last six years, San Francisco is expected to rebound.
But Campbell isn’t just any linebacker. The 6-3, 235-pound prospect ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He also would give the Rams flexibility, with the ability to play both inside and outside at the second level. He’s also only 21 years old.
