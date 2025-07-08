Rams' Matthew Stafford: The Ultimate Fantasy Football Sleeper
Matthew Stafford is a player who divides opinion outside of Los Angeles. Many recognize his abilities as a passer but some question if his 2021 season was the result of finally being a part of a competent organization or a byproduct of Cooper Kupp going supernova on Kupp's way to winning the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and Super Bowl LVI.
As a result, in fantasy football leagues, Stafford does not get the love that Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and others receive when it comes to draft position.
Thus, Stadium Rant's Nick Hotaling named Stafford as one of five quarterbacks who can win any fantasy league while ranked outside the typical top five selections.
"The Los Angeles Rams and Stafford are looking to recreate their Super Bowl magic together in 2025, creating a new offensive look," wrote Hotaling. "Their former star receiver Cooper Kupp is no longer with the team; instead, three-time All-Pro Davante Adams will join Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Higbee. The addition of Adams is a significant upgrade over Kupp, who has had under 850 yards in the past three seasons due to injuries."
"With an average draft position of 133, he is being underestimated for the upcoming season. With two dynamic star receivers in Nacua and Adams once again, it will create more opportunities in this offense, pushing this veteran into the top 15 of all quarterbacks. As an 11th-round pick in 12-man leagues, it is worth drafting him to compete with any quarterback in the league for your starting position in 2025."
Stafford has looked great in OTAs. Obviously, that's without pads, but his body movements are fluid, he's not wincing in any type of way, he's jumping through the air and firing the football off platform, and most importantly, he has that big body receiver in Adams that he loves to target in critical situations which should lead to increased red zone production.
Demarcus Robinson was also a big-time red zone producer, but based on what I've seen so far, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield should replace him with no issues.
Most important is that no one has had a single negative thing to say about Stafford. He has the love of the locker room, the command of the offense, and the dedicated efforts of the ten individuals surrounding him on the field.
Let Stafford win you a title as he goes after his own.
