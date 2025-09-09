Rams' Matthew Stafford Continues to Etch Name in History
The Los Angeles Rams' 2025 NFL season got off to a great start. The Rams won their opening game in Week 1. It was another fight to the end, but if you know anything about these Rams, they are going to fight, and most of the time, they are going to pull it off at the end. They were once again led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford had another impressive day on the field. It was not pretty all the time, but when he needed to make a play, he did.
Stafford Breaks NFL Record
With Stafford opening up another season as a starting quarterback in the National Football League. Stafford broke an NFL record in Week 1. In doing so, he passed up an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback.
"Matthew Stafford set an NFL record Sunday for most career opening-day starts for a quarterback with 17. Until this year, Stafford had started his team’s season opener in all 16 seasons, which tied him with John Elway for the longest streak to being a quarterback’s career. Now it’s his record," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
This is an incredible record for Stafford. It just goes to show what a great career he has had. He is on his way to being a future NFL Hall of Famer when he decides it is all over. Stafford is still playing like a top quarterback in the league. He is now breaking records and wants more. Stafford is one of one and has proven he has been a great consistent quarterback during his time in the league. This season, he wants to lead the Rams back to the Super Bowl.
In the Rams' Week 1 victory, Stafford also passed the mark for 60,000 yards in his career. That is another impressive stat for Stafford in his career.
"It brings back a lot of memories," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"I've been blessed to play this game for a long time with a bunch of great players. The cool thing about quarterback and my thought about it is, I can't throw for any of those yards without all 10 players on the field, 10 other guys that are doing their job. It's really cool. I share it with so many people and so many teammates and a bunch of coaches and my family and everybody that's helped me get there."
