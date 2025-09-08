Ram Digest

WATCH: Rams Matthew Stafford's 2025 Week One Post Game Presser

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback spoke to reporters after his fifth season opening game with the franchise

Brock Vierra

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) wams up before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) wams up before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in their NFL 2025 season-opening contest. Following the action from SoFi Stadium, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media.

On Friday, Sean McVay spoke to the media for the final time before coaching in his ninth season opener with the franchise.

Q: What makes the Texans special?

DeMeco Ryans
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans walks on the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“I think it's the ability to get home with four. I think DeMeco [Ryans] does a great job picking and choosing his spots. When you can apply pressure with a four-man rush and play loaded zone where they're so consistent and cognizant of understanding the issues, their coverages can morph accordingly based on how you distribute the field and the way that they play.

There’s a certain style of play that they have. They've got two premier guys coming off the edge. They've got a rotation of guys outside and inside that are excellent. I think the key factor is the commitment to a philosophy. They have the right kinds of players to be able to bring it to life. I have a ton of respect for them."

Q: Does the team feels a sense of urgency this year?

Sean McVay
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“Oh yeah. What I would hope that you feel from our operation is there's a sense of urgency and an enjoyment. I think that is a real delicate balance to be able to walk. I've never seen anything done that was worth it without a sense of urgency. You just see that more than anything you can say and you can kind of feel that.

I like the feel that I have from this group, these coaches, these players and our building as a whole. I also like the fact that I think guys want to come back the next day. There’s an enjoyment. It doesn't have to be miserable pursuing greatness. How do we enjoy all of it? How do we know that we're growing in the midst of maybe some uncomfortable circumstances? Urgency and enjoyment, I would hope that those are calling cards for us.”

