WATCH: Rams Matthew Stafford's 2025 Week One Post Game Presser
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in their NFL 2025 season-opening contest. Following the action from SoFi Stadium, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media.
On Friday, Sean McVay spoke to the media for the final time before coaching in his ninth season opener with the franchise.
Q: What makes the Texans special?
“I think it's the ability to get home with four. I think DeMeco [Ryans] does a great job picking and choosing his spots. When you can apply pressure with a four-man rush and play loaded zone where they're so consistent and cognizant of understanding the issues, their coverages can morph accordingly based on how you distribute the field and the way that they play.
There’s a certain style of play that they have. They've got two premier guys coming off the edge. They've got a rotation of guys outside and inside that are excellent. I think the key factor is the commitment to a philosophy. They have the right kinds of players to be able to bring it to life. I have a ton of respect for them."
Q: Does the team feels a sense of urgency this year?
“Oh yeah. What I would hope that you feel from our operation is there's a sense of urgency and an enjoyment. I think that is a real delicate balance to be able to walk. I've never seen anything done that was worth it without a sense of urgency. You just see that more than anything you can say and you can kind of feel that.
I like the feel that I have from this group, these coaches, these players and our building as a whole. I also like the fact that I think guys want to come back the next day. There’s an enjoyment. It doesn't have to be miserable pursuing greatness. How do we enjoy all of it? How do we know that we're growing in the midst of maybe some uncomfortable circumstances? Urgency and enjoyment, I would hope that those are calling cards for us.”
