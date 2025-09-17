Rams Star Faces Daunting Fantasy Matchup vs. Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams flashed their explosive fantasy potential in Week 2's dominant win over the Tennessee Titans. Almost all of their notable stars had a great day, with the offense reaching a peak in the second half, cruising to a 33-19 victory.
Matthew Stafford threw for 298 yards on 23-of-33 passing with two touchdowns to one interception. Davante Adams was the main beneficiary in the passing game, gathering six catches for 106 yards and a score. Puka Nacua continued his hot start to the 2025 NFL season with eight receptions on nine targets for 91 yards.
Kyren Williams was the only one who struggled, garnering just 66 yards on 17 carries. He'll look to bounce back in Week 3 against Philadelphia. It won't be an easy task, but the Rams' offense will need him to get going, lest they have to go up against a fearsome Eagles defense with a one-dimensional approach.
Who has it worst for the Rams against the Eagles?
The Los Angeles Rams are aiming to avenge their Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the last playoffs. They gave the eventual Super Bowl champions their toughest test in the postseason, falling just short, 28-22.
In that game, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, but it took 49 dropbacks to get him there, and he was sacked five times. Head Coach Sean McVay and the Rams' staff might not want to put as much on their QB in a Week 3 regular-season clash, especially after a 2-0 start. Pro Football Sports Network's Fred Katz recommends benching Stafford in this next fantasy game:
"Matthew Stafford is a fantasy enigma. He is somehow able to support the new best wide receiver in fantasy in Puka Nacua, as well as a high WR2 in Davante Adams, while not being startable himself.
The Philadelphia Eagles are more of a problem for run games than passing games, but they are going to give Stafford fits all afternoon. They limited Dak Prescott to single-digit fantasy points in Week 1 and then forced Patrick Mahomes to generate his fantasy points on the ground.
This is a challenging week due to the injuries affecting the QB position, but fantasy managers would be wise to outperform Stafford."
Kyren Williams was able to rack up 106 yards on 19 carries against Philly in last year's playoffs. Stafford and the Rams' offense will need him to establish the run to take pressure off the passing game.
