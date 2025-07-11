Ranking the Top 10 Los Angeles Rams for 2025
The offseason can be a brutal time as a football fan. Five months without a football game make the average fan appreciate the game that they view and love dearly. However, for those five months, they are flooded with "Top 10" lists that introduce debate, discussion, and more excitement for the football season ahead.
Top 10 lists can be plain, generic, and boring. Others like to rank things in tiers, as X or any other social media platform will be flooded with tier lists. Today, we're going to be doing another numbered list by ranking the top players on the Los Angeles Rams roster.
When I first began looking through the roster, analyzing grades, film, and production from last season, I was impressed with the youth of the roster, along with the mixture of enough veteran talent added last year and this year to form what some consider a new championship contender in the NFC. 20 wins in two seasons with a new, wide-open Super Bowl window can create those narratives.
With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the 10 best players on the Rams roster, starting with an easy No. 1.
No. 1 - Puka Nacua, wide receiver
Nacua has quickly become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Despite missing actions last season due to injury, the former 2023 fifth-round pick has been sensational whenever he touches the football with outstanding ball skills, route running, football intelligence, and enough explosiveness to generate big plays. Nacua's 17-game average last season would've had him with his second straight 1,400-yard season, a ridiculous amount of production with no signs of decline.
No. 2 - Matthew Stafford, quarterback
Averaging over 4,500 yards and 29 touchdowns for a quarterback's career is not too shabby for someone like Matthew Stafford, who will be entering his age-37 season looking to win his second Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles. Stafford is easily one of the best passers in the game who isn't among the top tier of passers like Mahomes or Allen, becoming one of the great clutch performers in the last two decades. While he may not be as mobile as he once was, Stafford can still sling it with great accuracy and football smarts at the position.
No. 3 - Jared Verse, edge rusher
The biggest issue with Verse last season was that he couldn't finish sacks with consistency, but 33 pressures and six total sacks, including a two-sack performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, were enough to earn him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Verse is a freakishly talented pass rusher who has elite speed-to-power to overwhelm opposing blockers at an incredible rate. This is already a franchise cornerstone who should emerge as a top pass rusher within the next two seasons.
No. 4 - Kobie Turner, defensive tackle
Turner has taken a step up in his play each of the last two seasons, with 17 total sacks since being drafted, finishing in the top two in sack totals for Los Angeles each year. Entering his third season as a pro, Turner is the heralded face of the Rams defensive line, and is looking to take yet another step forward as one of the best players at his position. Pro Bowls and All-Pros might be in the future of the former Wake Forest product.
No. 5 - Kevin Dotson, right guard
This is the aggressor, the bully, the unapologetic force of the Rams offensive line. Dotson has been terrific in L.A. by giving the offense a powerhouse in the middle of the offensive front, opening up creases in the run game for his tailbacks and tossing aside opposing rushers in pass protection. Dotson, the former Pittsburgh Steelers starter, is the new-ish star in the trenches for head coach Sean McVay.
No. 6 - Poona Ford, defensive tackle
It's been a joy to watch Ford slowly develop into one of the better interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He was a true disruptor last season for the Rams neighbor, the Chargers, posting three sacks and eight tackles for loss. Ford devoured opposing gaps with his size, power at the point of attack, and the type of aggression that defensive coordinator Chris Shula needed following the departure of Bobby Brown III in free agency.
No. 7 - Rob Havenstein, right tackle
It may seem controversial to have the fan-favorite right tackle and the cornerstone right tackle lower on this list. However, age is creeping up on the veteran Havenstein, and injuries nagged him for a good portion of the 2024 season. The future after 2025 feels uncertain for the long-time Ram, but when healthy is a force on the right side of the offensive front.
No. 8 - Braden Fiske, defensive tackle
Fiske was one of my favorite players in the 2024 NFL Draft and one of my top overall selections from this draft class, and last season proved why. This guy is a bully and bowling ball and ping-pong around the defensive front, becoming a nightmare on stunt and twist games that proved to be difficult to contain as a rookie. With a team-high 8.5 sacks last season, Fiske's ceiling is sky high with plenty of room for improvement.
No. 9 - Cam Kurl, safety
Kurl was arguably the best pure defender in the Rams secondary last season, despite Kamren Kinchens' four interceptions as a rookie. Kurl was the second-highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus in Los Angeles's secondary, but was much more impactful in all facets than given credit for. He's the top defensive skill player on this list heading into 2025.
No. 10 - Tyler Higbee, tight end
Higbee has already established himself as one of the great tight ends in Rams history, with his successor, Terrance Ferguson, waiting in the wings. He was never an ultra-productive pass-catcher, but was effective any time he touched the ball while giving value as a run blocker. Higbee will be a key piece to Los Angeles's offense in 2025, assuming he stays healthy after missing all but three games last year.
Honorable Mentions (in no order)
Kamren Kinchens, safety; Kyren Williams, running back; Alaric Jackson, left tackle; Byron Young, edge rusher; Steve Avila, left guard; Coleman Shelton, center.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.