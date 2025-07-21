The Rams' Most Fascinating Offseason Addition
The Los Angeles Rams are ready to take the next step in what could potentially be a special season.
Los Angeles hopes this rookie class will be another solid group of productive players. Grant Gordon of NFL.com recently analyzed the most significant storylines for the Rams as training camp approaches. The development of the Rams' rookies this offseason is a considerable topic.
"Les Snead and the Rams have stacked up some stellar drafts. They have piled up standout starters such as running back Kyren Williams (2022; fifth round), defensive lineman Kobie Turner (2023; second), wide receiver Puka Nacua (2023, fifth), defensive lineman Jared Verse (2024; first), DLBraden Fiske (2024; second) and far too many more to list here," Gordon said.
"In 2025, there's a lack of ballyhoo accompanying the latest class, but with the Rams' recent track record, it's enticing to see how these rookies come along.
Gordon noted that although there has been little hype surrounding the Rams' incoming class of rookies, Snead's recent track record of success with rookies has earned Los Angeles the benefit of the doubt. The Rams have shown the ability to find and develop talent.
The same should be true for this class.
"Considering L.A.'s recent success drafting at certain positions, it's arduous not to be fascinated by the potential of third-round defensive end Josaiah Stewart, fourth-round RB Jarquez Hunter, and seventh-round WR Konata Mumpfield," Gordon said.
"However, the most intriguing could well be the highest-picked: tight end Terrance Ferguson. The second-round Oregon product might be looked on to make an instant impact with Tyler Higbee yet to show he's fully back from a devastating knee injury, and veteran Colby Parkinson regarded more for his blocking.
Earlier this offseason, Mathew Stafford noted that Ferguson has been developing nicely since joining the Rams. McVay and Stafford have mentioned their respective desire to create a more explosive offense. The addition of Ferguson and Davante Adams should help make that happen.
"I think it's just always fun when you get young guys in here eager to come out here, play football, and prove themselves. Whether it's guys on offense or defense, it's exciting to have young guys around here that... and our front office has done a hell of a job the last couple of years of finding guys that are ready to go and play," Stafford said.
"Just excited for him, for his opportunity. Obviously, I was a fan of his during the season last year in college when I saw him running around there at Oregon doing some really nice stuff. Excited for him. Again, it's all a development at this stage.
"We're just trying to figure out who we're going to be as a team. Everybody is trying to figure out how they can get better as a player, and he's no different, but I am excited to have him."