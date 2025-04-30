Rams Favorites to Win NFC West Once Again
The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West last season with a crazy second half turnaround. No one had the Rams winning the NFC West, especially the way the first half of the season went last year. The Rams did not have a lot going for them, especially with all the injuries that happened.
But something clicked in the second half of the season in 2024 that made them win it, and now will have them as favorites to take the division once again in 2025.
The Rams will not only be favorites next season because of the way they finished last season but the way they have attacked the offseason. The Rams were the most aggressive team in free agency and got players that no one expected them to get.
The Rams have also filled in most of their spots that needed to be filled. The Rams are bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford as well, with what looks to be a much improved offense.
The team is also coming off a good 2025 NFL Draft. They are bringing in a lot of new players that will help them out in 2025. On the defensive side they will try to get the defense to an elite level. They can do that with the new rookies they have. And with the way the defense finished last season, the Rams will be contenders in the NFC in 2025.
"In Sean McVay’s eight seasons as head coach of the Rams, he has led the team to four division titles, including two out of three seasons with a healthy Matt Stafford at quarterback," said Geoff Schwartz of FOX Sports.
"The 2024 season was supposed to be a reset for the Rams, as they got younger on defense and did some offensive line shuffling. Instead of losing while being young, the Rams ended up winning the division and, in driving snow, were a play away from taking a late lead against the Eagles in the divisional round."
"Meanwhile, the Rams' biggest rival for top dog in the division has gotten worse. The 49ers had a dreadful 2024 season with injuries, and while it’s fair to assume they will have better injury luck, their roster is not as good this season. San Fran’s star players are aging, and the team has not drafted well enough to replace players it lost to free agency. "
"The Seahawks are going through a transition at quarterback, and the Cardinals aren’t good enough to compete in the division."
