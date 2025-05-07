Analyst's Bold Claim Surrounding Rams' Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams and veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford reached an agreement on a deal to keep Stafford in Los Angeles. After some time in the offseason where fans believed Stafford would be taking his talents elsewhere, this finalizes the deal to keep Stafford exactly where his feet stand.
"If Matthew Stafford is on the Rams roster next [year] at the start of FA [Free Agency], he’ll lock in another $40M. Stafford was on the books for $58M over 2 years, now it's $84M over 2 years," Ian Rapoport wrote. "Coach Sean McVay recently told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Unleashed Radio, 'I think he can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I'm hoping it's a couple more years."
Stafford's career in Los Angeles has been a test of the limits of how long elite quarterbacks can play for. While his prime years were spent with the Detroit Lions, ever since Stafford has made his presence known in Los Angeles, the Rams House doesn't want to lose him.
After being a few plays away from eliminating the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams made a smart move to keep Stafford instead of watching him pack up and leave. With age, however, the debate continues about how much longer Stafford has left.
With quarterbacks continuing to improve at younger ages, the Rams believe they still possess one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. And according to analyst Chris Simms, he also think's that Stafford has a claim to being a Top 10 QB in football going into 2025.
"There's no question that he is a Top 10 quarterback in football," Simms said on Pro Football Talk. "You can't even debate that. It is legit, he is awesome, he is still one of the best throwers in the game, he is one of the most explosive arms in the game still, and even though he's a gunslinger, his few years with McVay he has become better at taking care of the ball, too."
"He's playing high-level, awesome football."
While Simms still believes in Stafford, we need to see if Stafford can still perform for the Rams.
