McVay Hopes Stafford, Adams Can Help Rams Beyond 2025
Just for the record, the Rams are not at the megaphone saying they’re the team that presents the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC. They’re also not the ones saying Matthew Stafford might be planning to play only one more year for the team.
“We have a chance with him every time he's at the switch,” Sean McVay told Adam Schein on SiriusXM, “and love working with him. And I think he can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I'm hoping it's a couple more years.”
And over the next couple years, the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders figure to contend with the Rams for that NFC throne. Don’t rule out the rest of the NFC West, either. The last time San Francisco finished last in the division, 2020, the 49ers rebounded for a berth in the conference championship game opposite the Rams.
Cooper Kupp, who earned the elusive receiving triple crown in 2021 for the Rams, is now in Seattle with Sam Darnold. Kupp has been to the playoffs in six of the last eight seasons. And Arizona’s defense, which drafted cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Walter Nolen after signing Calais Campbell, Josh Sweat and Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency, could quietly lead the conference this season.
But one element Arizona and every other NFC defense has to consider is the addition of Davante Adams. Most in league circles thought McVay successfully recruiting the wide receiver was the NFL’s best addition this spring.
“You know, I'm a fan,” McVay told Schein. “I might be a coach, but I'm a fan of this game. I'm a fan of his body of work, the way he goes about the preparation. You can see how smart and instinctual he is by the way he plays his game. We're definitely very excited to add him and help him be one of the key parts of our team this coming season.”
Stafford’s career has gotten a second wind since the Rams acquired him from Detroit in a blockbuster trade four years ago. He’s 34-23 (.597) with a 95.2 passer rating since joining Los Angeles. In 12 years with the Lions, he was 74-90-1 (.452) with an 89.9 passer rating. McVay said the quarterback’s new contract brought them even closer, and they’re both looking forward to Stafford’s 17th NFL season.
“I think he came out of this season feeling really good physically," McVay told Schein. "And one of the things that I think is a tremendous credit to him, Adam, you look at playoff games that he's played in with us, the four his first year where he goes 4-0, leads us to a Super Bowl. You go to the '23 season, he did everything in his power to try to will us to a victory against an excellent Detroit football team in '23. And then this past year, he balls against Minnesota, and he does his thing against Philadelphia."
