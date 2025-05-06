Why Matthew Stafford Gave Up Millions to Stay With Rams
The Matthew Stafford saga during the 2025 NFL offseason was a circus. At first, there were whispers, an unsupported idea that Stafford may actually move on from the Rams. Then the idea was not only supported but became a potential reality when the Rams permitted Stafford to seek a trade.
What was it? Was it the money? The decision to move on from Cooper Kupp? The Rams wanting to go to a new direction?
Things intensified. The Raiders and Giants made moves. The Giants hired Stafford's brother-in-law, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady coincidentally ran in to Stafford at a ski resort in Montana.
However, after a face-to-face meeting with the Rams brass, Stafford decided to stay in Los Angeles as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reveals what moves were made to keep the Super Bowl champion in Los Angeles.
The first main thing is that Stafford never wanted to leave the Rams. Despite both the Raiders and Giants reportedly offering him a floor of $50 million per season, Stafford's exit from Los Angeles was always a last resort.
"The Los Angeles Rams’ bet in February and March, when they let Stafford sniff around for a trade and a new deal, was that their quarterback valued the life he’d built for his four kids in the area and the situation he had with Sean McVay." Wrote Breer. "They were correct. His new deal gives him a nice bump over what he was making, for sure, and is the sort of contract adjustment teams only give to players they value at the highest level."
"The Rams, in the end, gave him $80 million over the next two years, with $4 million already paid out in a March roster bonus that was, essentially, the last piece to the raise he got last year from the team before training camp. "
"He has four $6 million option bonuses totaling $24 million (which allow the team flexibility cap-wise), and a $16 million base for this year, and an identical setup for next year. His 2025 money is fully guaranteed at signing. His ’26 money becomes fully guaranteed next March on the fifth day of the league year."
"With the Raiders and Giants willing to exceed $100 million over the next two years, he walked away from around $20 million stay in California."
Regardless of what the Giants were doing, Stafford could have forced his way out of Los Angeles for the Raiders. The Raiders likely would have maintained their sixth overall selection; they have Brock Bowers, who broke Puka Nacua's rookie receptions record, and Nevada has no state income tax.
Stafford remained committed to Los Angeles, and now he's got the money to justify his decision.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and sound off on Stafford!
Please let us know your thoughts on Stafford's choice when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE