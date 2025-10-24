How the Rams Stack Up in Midseason Awards Race
The Los Angeles Rams managed to go 5-2 to begin the 2025 NFL season, heading into their Week 8 bye.
Along the way, they've established themselves as legitimate Super Bowl threats once again this year. They've strung together some elite performances on both sides of the ball that suggest that they'd be able to compete with any team in the league.
After a discouraging two-game stretch featuring an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers and an uninspiring 17-3 win over the injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens, the Rams bounced back in a big way with a 35-7 blowout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in last week's London matchup.
The optimism around this team has reached a peak. How has this early season impacted LA's individual awards odds?
Rams' odds surging
1. Matthew Stafford - MVP
Matthew Stafford has had a dominant season in his 17th campaign under center. At 37 years old, he's proven that his arm is still one of the best in the NFL, while his processing and defensive manipulation have reached another level as he's grown into one of the league's sages.
He's currently third in passing yards, first in touchdowns, and first in first downs, leading his team to a 5-2 record. FanDuel has him fifth in MVP odds, at +1200. That could drop further if he continues to play how he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.
2. Sean McVay - Coach of the Year
Surprisingly, Sean McVay only has one Coach of the Year award on his trophy shelf. He's putting together a decent campaign for his second nod this season. There was some optimism around the Rams coming into the year, but there was also a lot of doubt after the team struggled to begin 2024.
He's still considered a dark horse, tied for fifth in odds at +1800. He's behind upstarts in the Indianapolis Colts' Shane Steichen and the Seattle Seahawks' Mike MacDonald. If LA can continue its pace and notch a handful of impressive wins in the remainder of the season, McVay could climb the ranks.
3. Puka Nacua - Offensive Player of the Year
Puka Nacua is putting together a truly dominant showing in his third season. Despite missing the Rams' last game with an ankle sprain, he's still second in receptions, second in first downs, and third in total yards. He's also second in yards per game at 102.7, only behind the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Unfortunately for Nacua, there have been a few stellar performers this year, including the aforementioned JSN, as well as the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, and the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, all of whom are ahead of Puka in OPOY odds.
Still, Nacua is within arm's reach at fifth, +1300. He'll need to come back from his injury after the bye and continue to excel to close the gap.
4. Jared Verse - Defensive Player of the Year
Jared Verse has been the leader of a surprisingly strong defensive unit for the Rams, led by their elite pass rush. He's sixth on the DPOY leaderboards, but is listed at just +1800.
It'll take a lot for him to surpass the Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons (+165), the Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson (+380), the Denver Broncos' Nik Bonitto (+550), the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (+650), and the Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr. (+900).
