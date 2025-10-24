Ram Digest

Re-Evaluating the Rams’ Preseason Top 10 Players

It is a great time to re-evaluate the 10 best players on the Los Angeles Rams roster.

Jared Feinberg

The Los Angeles Rams are getting much-needed rest ahead of the final 10 games of the regular season. They're once again in the thick of the playoff race and are in a three-way battle for the NFC West top spot. Many of the team's top players are making an impact for this team throughout the first five games.

Before the start of training camp, I wrote and ranked the 10 best players on the Rams roster, which you can find by clicking right here. This is a perfect time to re-evaluate and analyze a new set of rankings with more information and film out to discover. With that in mind, let's take a look at the preseason rankings.

Preseason Top 10

Below are the preseason rankings of Los Angeles's 10 best players entering the season:

No. 1. Puka Nacua, wide receiver

No. 2. Matthew Stafford, quarterback

No. 3. Jared Verse, edge rusher

No. 4. Kobie Turner, defensive tackle

No. 5. Kevin Dotson, right guard

No. 6. Poona Ford, defensive tackle

No. 7. Rob Havenstein, right tackle

No. 8. Braden Fiske, defensive tackle

No. 9. Cam Kurl, safety

No. 10. Tyler Higbee, tight end

Honorable Mentions: Kamren Kinchens, safety; Kyren Williams, running back; Alaric Jackson, left tackle; Byron Young, edge rusher; Steve Avila, left guard; Coleman Shelton, center

Much of this list is straightforward, with the top three players being the obvious cornerstone franchise pieces of the roster based on their impact and significance in play from 2024. After seven weeks, the list has seen some adjustments.

The re-evalutated Top 10 Rams players

Here is the latest list of the best players on the Rams roster this season heading into the Week 8 bye:

No. 1. Puka Nacua, wide receiver

No. 2. Matthew Stafford, quarterback

No. 3. Jared Verse, edge rusher

No. 4. Kevin Dotson, right guard

No. 5. Byron Young, edge rusher

No. 6. Kobie Turner, defensive tackle

No. 7. Davante Adams, wide receiver

No. 8. Steve Avila, left guard

No. 9. Quentin Lake, safety

No. 10. Braden Fiske, defensive tackle

Honorable Mentions (in no order): Poond Ford, nose tackle; Kyren Williams, running back; Alaric Jackson, left tackle; Kam Curl, safety; Coleman Shelton, center; Rob Havenstein, right tackle.

When healthy, Dotson has been an outstanding player at right guard for Los Angeles in all facets. Physicality and mobility make him a reliable player in the trenches. At edge rusher, Young has had one of the hottest starts of any player this season, becoming one of the league's sack leaders through eight weeks, giving the Rams a top-flight pass-rush duo.

Adams has proven that he is still among the league's best. While he is not an elite player, he is a great No. 2 wideout with a No. 1 target ceiling. Lake has emerged as a versatile chess piece in the secondary for Los Angeles, while Fiske and Turner remain a formidable group in the middle of the defensive trenches.

Growth and development have allowed the Rams to transform into a talented roster, making this list even harder to combine eight weeks into the year.

