Re-Evaluating the Rams’ Preseason Top 10 Players
The Los Angeles Rams are getting much-needed rest ahead of the final 10 games of the regular season. They're once again in the thick of the playoff race and are in a three-way battle for the NFC West top spot. Many of the team's top players are making an impact for this team throughout the first five games.
Before the start of training camp, I wrote and ranked the 10 best players on the Rams roster, which you can find by clicking right here. This is a perfect time to re-evaluate and analyze a new set of rankings with more information and film out to discover. With that in mind, let's take a look at the preseason rankings.
Preseason Top 10
Below are the preseason rankings of Los Angeles's 10 best players entering the season:
No. 1. Puka Nacua, wide receiver
No. 2. Matthew Stafford, quarterback
No. 3. Jared Verse, edge rusher
No. 4. Kobie Turner, defensive tackle
No. 5. Kevin Dotson, right guard
No. 6. Poona Ford, defensive tackle
No. 7. Rob Havenstein, right tackle
No. 8. Braden Fiske, defensive tackle
No. 9. Cam Kurl, safety
No. 10. Tyler Higbee, tight end
Honorable Mentions: Kamren Kinchens, safety; Kyren Williams, running back; Alaric Jackson, left tackle; Byron Young, edge rusher; Steve Avila, left guard; Coleman Shelton, center
Much of this list is straightforward, with the top three players being the obvious cornerstone franchise pieces of the roster based on their impact and significance in play from 2024. After seven weeks, the list has seen some adjustments.
The re-evalutated Top 10 Rams players
Here is the latest list of the best players on the Rams roster this season heading into the Week 8 bye:
No. 1. Puka Nacua, wide receiver
No. 2. Matthew Stafford, quarterback
No. 3. Jared Verse, edge rusher
No. 4. Kevin Dotson, right guard
No. 5. Byron Young, edge rusher
No. 6. Kobie Turner, defensive tackle
No. 7. Davante Adams, wide receiver
No. 8. Steve Avila, left guard
No. 9. Quentin Lake, safety
No. 10. Braden Fiske, defensive tackle
Honorable Mentions (in no order): Poond Ford, nose tackle; Kyren Williams, running back; Alaric Jackson, left tackle; Kam Curl, safety; Coleman Shelton, center; Rob Havenstein, right tackle.
When healthy, Dotson has been an outstanding player at right guard for Los Angeles in all facets. Physicality and mobility make him a reliable player in the trenches. At edge rusher, Young has had one of the hottest starts of any player this season, becoming one of the league's sack leaders through eight weeks, giving the Rams a top-flight pass-rush duo.
Adams has proven that he is still among the league's best. While he is not an elite player, he is a great No. 2 wideout with a No. 1 target ceiling. Lake has emerged as a versatile chess piece in the secondary for Los Angeles, while Fiske and Turner remain a formidable group in the middle of the defensive trenches.
Growth and development have allowed the Rams to transform into a talented roster, making this list even harder to combine eight weeks into the year.
