Rams' Stafford Nominated to a Different Kind of HOF
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most talented and well-respected quarterbacks in the National Football League on their roster. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has earned his spot in NFL history in more ways than one.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently listed a handful of players who have performed well on the field and been compensated handsomely for it off the field. He noted that Stafford was the "last of the great previous Collective Bargaining Agreement quarterbacks."
"One of the most important changes in the NFL over the past 25 years came in 2011, when the league locked out its players before eventually agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in late July," Barnwell said.
"Taken with the first overall pick in 2009, Stafford's rookie deal was particularly eye-opening. When he agreed to terms on a six-year, $72 million deal with the Detroit Lions, the $41.7 million in guarantees was the largest figure for any player in league history, topping the $41 million defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth had been guaranteed by Washington earlier that offseason. You can understand why NFL owners didn't love the idea of guaranteeing an inexperienced, unknown quantity like Stafford more than the experienced, proven veteran Haynesworth."
Barnwell noted that after a respectable tenure in Detroit, Stafford improved on and off the field once he arrived in Los Angeles, further adding to his career earnings. Stafford's earnings reflect just that: earnings. Stafford's productive play has now carried two franchises for extended periods.
"After his postseason breakthrough and winning a title with Los Angeles, Stafford was paid accordingly. He signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams, including what was the third-largest signing bonus ($60 million) in league history at the time. He might have actually left some money on the table with this move to help keep the Rams competitive, although a disappointing season led the organization to go on a more aggressive retooling," Barnwell said.
"What got Stafford over the hump as a Bag Hall of Famer, though, was his work over the past 12 months. Before the 2024 season, the Rams moved most of his guarantees forward by one year. Having already earned more than $364 million in his career and $27 million in (mostly) unguaranteed money coming in the 2025 season, he decided the Rams needed to pay up for his return at age 37."
