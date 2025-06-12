Rams Have the Best Backup Quarterback in the NFL
Earlier in the off-season, the Los Angeles Rams were at risk of losing Matthew Stafford to another quarterback-needy team who were offering him more money and leaving them without a shot to make the playoffs.
They came up one drive short of changing the course of NFL history and knocking the Philadelphia Eagles out of the playoffs before they became NFL champions and won the Super Bowl. Thankfully, Stafford stayed with the team, and that move enabled them to be aggressive in free agency and sign Davante Adams.
However, before his return to Los Angeles was confirmed, reports were saying that the Rams were comfortable heading into the season with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter. That speaks to how confident they are in their backup quarterback and goes to show why he's the best backup quarterback in the NFL.
Garoppolo is a two-time NFL Super Bowl winner, though he came across those rings riding the bench on the New England Patriots. When he was given a chance to win a ring all on his own, he shrank in the big moments and cost the San Francisco 49ers a Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Still, not many teams have the luxury of boasting such a quarterback with a wide array of experience like the Rams do. Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his top ten backup quarterbacks list, and Garoppolo was at the number one spot.
"Los Angeles is once again betting that Matthew Stafford, 37, can stay healthy enough to lead Sean McVay's latest race for a Lombardi. Fortunately, even if Stafford can't, the Rams aren't without a quality alternative.
Garoppolo has his own checkered medical history, of course, but this is also a guy who's shepherded offenses to big stages, reaching two NFC title games and a Super Bowl in a three-year stretch as the rival 49ers starter. He may be dependent on his system, but McVay's setup is among the game's friendliest. L.A.'s playoff hopes wouldn't be dashed if he's called upon".
I don't know if Garoppolo could lead the Rams to another Super Bowl, but he'd definitely be able to operate in Sean McVay's offense, and they've made things easy for him by surrounding him with a roster that's loaded with talent and doesn't rely on his athletic ability.
