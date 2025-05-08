Former NFL QB Sounds Off on Rams Championship Potential
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniels is a big believer of the Rams entering 2025, making his opinion known on The Facility.
"I'm convinced. I think they are, I think they are a legitimate threat, and that's saying a lot, right? I don't want to go too much into it, but there's the Commanders and the Lions, right?" Said Daniels. "The Lions went to the NFC Championship Game two years ago, the number one seed last year. Did we forget about that? Yes, they have two new coordinators."
"And then the Commanders went to the NFC Championship game last season with a rookie quarterback. So Chase, why do you think, I love what Les Sneed and Sean McVay have done with the Los Angeles Rams, one they've completely rebuilt their team, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, right? I want to start there, right? Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, one of the best, if not the best, young cores in the defensive side of the ball."
Daniels didn't mention the rest of the Rams defenders who have two or fewer years of experience like Byron Young, Jaylen McCollough, Omar Speights, and others.
"I think they match up really well with the Eagles, because right now, the Eagles are on top of the NFC and probably on top of the NFL, but when you look at the Rams, they match up well with what the Eagles want to do offensively, right? And then you go to the offensive side of the ball, right? You already have Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, one of the most underrated running backs I believe in the game, gets a ton of carries, and then you go out, what do you do this off-season? You don't sit back. You add Davante Adams. You add one of the best receivers in football and then you have a top four to five quarterback in all of football."
"And then you have boy genius, Sean McVay, drawing up plays. And then you have Don Shula on the defense so all the stuff and all the things make a lot of sense for a run, right? And I trust Sean McVay to put them in the best position to win. My only thing about it is these early-season lapses that the Rams have faced the last two years, right? The Rams have only won one playoff game in the last years we're talking about, I'm like, there's some Super Bowl contenders."
"They have to get off to better starts. In 2024. they started 1-4, they finished at the four seed and in 2023, they started 3-6 and finished as the six seed. The fast starts, they need to figure something out about that. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy, though, and they play good ball like they did down the stretch all year long, I mean, they could be in contention for the one seat or the two seat if they play well enough."
It's Chris Shula that leading the defense but considering his team plays with the same fire as Don Shula's Dolphins, does it really matter.
Something Daniels didn't touch on is that the Rams' slow starts were due to injuries, espeically injuries to Cooper Kupp.
The Rams are young, healthy, and hungry. Daniels is right, the Rams are the biggest threat to the Eagles' crown.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and weigh in on Daniels' comments!
Please let us know your thoughts on Daniels' comments when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE