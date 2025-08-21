WATCH: Rams Matthew Stafford's First 2025 Preseason Press Conference
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to a full practice on Thursday as they ramp up preparations for the 2025 NFL regular season.
Following practice, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took to the podium for the first time since OTAs.
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference
On Wednesday, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke to the media.
Q: What are your thoughts on Warren McClendon's development?
“I'm really pleased with where he is at going into his third year," stated LaFleur. "That first year was kind of N/A because he was dealing with the lower body injury and stuff like that. He didn't get the amount of work that he would want to go put his best foot forward. I thought he improved going into year two and I've loved what I've seen so far. He's another guy that just his growth, his intentionality to working on his craft and getting better. He's really enjoying it out there. You can see it in his face that he knows he belongs. He knows he can play good football if given the opportunity.”
Q: How are you continuing to develop Stetson Bennett with Stafford’s return?
“That’s two different levels," stated LaFleur. "It's really not Matthew getting back into the offense, it's just Matthew playing football again. The offense he can do in his sleep. There are little nuances, but he's so smart that stuff just picks up right away for him. Stetson is in a whole different world. He’s not going with the starters. He’s still going to be able to get his opportunities on the practice field with the twos or with the threes. I think he’s strung together two really good preseason games. Perfect? By no means, but he’s played well and he's shown that he belongs in this league. He’ll just continue to develop and work every single day.”
Q: Could you talk about Jarquez Hunter and his versatility?
“’Jah’ [Jarquez Hunter] is a good football player," stated LaFleur. "You saw some really good stuff from Auburn. It's a reason that [General Manager] Les [Snead] and his team pinpointed him right away and why we took him early on that Saturday in April. He’s a guy that the more opportunities he gets, the better it's going to be. He’s got the right intentionality. Being with [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] in that running back room and being with all those running backs is great for any running back, let alone a rookie. You’re being held to such a high standard. He’ll be another piece of this thing and organically it’ll all figure itself out.”
