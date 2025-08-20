WATCH: Rams Mike LaFleur 2025 Preseason Week Three Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams participated in a light practice on Wednesday as they make final preparations for their preseason finale in Cleveland.
After practice, Rams' offensive coordinator took time to speak to reporters.
Q: How will Stafford adjust to the speed of the game after being out with injury?
“I think he'd be better equipped to answer that. What I do think is you don't get good at football unless you play football. What we try to do is mimic and emulate game-like situations and setting while minimizing the risk of injury at practice. What I do feel good about is I think when we go good on good, you're getting really good players positively pushing one another and really trying to be able to toe the line while protecting each other. I think feeling that rush, feeling the pocket collapse, feeling some of the different coverage contours, the different pressures that we're able to activate… repetition is the mother of learning and I don't care whether you're Matthew Stafford, whether you're [NBA player] Steph Curry, whoever you are, these guys get great at their sports by being able to play it. That's why we want to do a great job if this is the direction that we're headed, we want to try to be able to smartly accumulate as many reps as possible before September 7th."
"I do think that the experience helps him. Having 17 years or going into year 17 is beneficial, but I think he would tell you that it still is great to be able to get out here. All the reps he got in the spring I think were helpful. It's a different speed. There are different things that we're activating when we're in pads. There's a little bit more volume on both sides. I think he's handled the last two days really well. I’ll be, just like a lot of fans and a lot of his teammates and coaches, really hopeful that this is the direction that we continue to stack good blocks so we can build a good foundation and allow him to be the Matthew that we're accustomed to seeing and feel as good as possible by the time the opener comes around.”
