Rams 2025 Preseason Week Three Practice Report
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams participated in their third straight practice this week, taking it easy with a jog through. While reporters aren't able to address potential starting lineups or plays, here's what I can tell you.
Matthew Stafford is back
While it remains too soon to discuss Stafford's health, especially since it revolves around him displaying long-term availability, the fact he's participated in three straight practices, including Wednesday's walkthrough, something he never did during training camp, it's a positive sign.
Stafford doesn't need many mental reps to get back in tune with the offense. I spoke to Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur after practice, and he said that it wasn't so much an acclimation process with Stafford as much as it was about just getting the physical reps in. Thus, mentally, he's good to go.
Stafford was chilling, joking, and looked back to normal.
The bigger surprise was Alaric Jackson. Jackson was involved and while he has been involved in walk-throughs during training camp, the fact that he's taking part in them with about two weeks to go before the start of the NFL regular season is a positive sign.
He's been ramping up his recovery.
Sean McVay spoke about Jackson on Monday.
“He's doing great. He's on track and with him truly taking that thing a week at a time," stated McVay. "He is in great shape right now. He's able to be physically active. There are just some restrictions in regard to being able to participate in some of the full-time activities. I couldn't be more impressed with how he's handling this situation. What a great job he's done taking care of himself. He's added good muscle. He's taken great care of himself and I think he's in great physical and mental shape and we'll look forward to getting him out on the field sooner than later.”
Terrance Ferguson was also involved in action. He's slowly working his way back from injury, with the Rams expressing absolute caution with all three offensive players.
“Look good," stated McVay on Ferguson during Monday's presser. "We were a little bit limited in regards to what he could do, but I thought he did a nice job with the few reps that he was able to get.”
There were no notable absences on defense.
Side note: Despite it being minimal speed, Davante Adams hit a move so smooth it sent Sean McVay into hysterics. It's clear that the weight of the Stafford situation is slowly coming off his shoulders. The Rams are full steam ahead towards week one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE