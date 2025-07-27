Ram Digest

Rams Ensuring Proper Caution With Star Player

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday quarterback Matthew Stafford will not be returning to the team next week as previously expected. He is still exhibiting soreness in his back. He will rest it for an additional week.

Scott Salomon

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss at least another week of training camp, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

McVay told reporters Saturday that, despite not feeling Stafford experienced a setback, it would be “the smart thing to do a week at a time with him.”

“I don’t think we can be smart enough with somebody like Matthew [Stafford] and I think it’s best for him, best for our football team, and that’s kind of the plan that we’ll have moving forward,” McVay said.

Stafford has been exhibiting soreness in his back and has been working with the Rams training staff outside of practice and away from the field. According to McVay, the back is still not right.

McVay did, however, reiterate that Stafford is expected to be available to start Week 1 against the Houston Texans. When asked if he will be ready, McVay responded, "absolutely."

“He is still good,” McVay told reporters. “We’re gonna be week-to-week with him, though. I think when you look at it, the end goal is September 7 when we open up against the Texans.”

Los Angeles plans to keep Stafford on a "modified schedule" once he returns to practice. McVay said Stafford was in agreement with the plan going forward. McVay reiterated there was no reason to rush Stafford back into action at this point in time.

“And rushing him back, where you could potentially have an unnecessary setback, you know, that just doesn’t make sense,” McVay said. “We are fortunate to have the luxury of a player like him that, you don’t minimize the importance of practice, but this is the best thing for him and our football team.”

Stafford’s injury concerns come after the two-time Pro-Bowler restructured his contract with the Rams earlier this year. Stafford will be earning $44 million for the 2025 season, which is fully guaranteed.

Through 16 games played last season, Stafford racked up 3,762 passing yards along with 20 touchdowns while helping lead the Rams to a 10-7 record.

Look for Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett to get most of the repetitions at quarterback until Stafford does return to duty. The two will be battling it out to see who gets to back up Stafford during the season.

Published
