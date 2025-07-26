Is it Time to Believe the Stetson Bennett Hype?
Stetson Bennett has been the name on people's minds after coming out firing to begin Rams training camp. Bennett, the Rams QB3 in 2024, looks to retain his role, potentially setting up next season as the year he becomes the team's backup.
Bennett has been praised for his work, and on Wednesday and Thursday, he was fantastic, finding success against the secondary time and time again.
Bennett is clearly trusted with the offense and playbook should he need to enter emergency service but the real question is regarding if this training camp hype is real or if he'll get exposed once he played another team that can actually hit him.
Rams' offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about Bennett after practice on Friday.
“I almost don't want to tell you. I almost want you to see it for yourself. I'm so happy for him," said LaFleur.
"I know I'm speaking volumes about all these guys, but it's how I really feel. He’s in such a good place mentally. When you are in such a good place mentally, you can now allow your physical abilities to take hold. I think [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone and the rest of the quarterbacks have done such an awesome job with Stetson along the way. Ultimately it was on Stetson to get to where he wants to be and I think he's right where he should be. I'm super excited to watch him through August, particularly in those preseason games. Every day he's getting better and better. I think he's had two really impressive days.”
Bennett has not just controlled what he could control; he's grabbed the bull by the horns, looking confident, comfortable, and is slinging the ball with the accuracy we were looking for from him in OTA's.
Not only does Bennett have LaFleur's backing, he has Sean McVay's as well.
“I thought he did a nice job. I was really pleased with Jimmy, I thought he had great command," stated McVay.
"Then I thought Stetson came in and really managed the second offense really well. There was a lot of instances where he's going against the first group. I thought he was good with his decision making, showed some good movement. I thought he changed his arm slot and was able to get the ball where the coverage dictated. I was pleased with Stetson. [Rams Quarterback Coach] Dave [Ragone] does an excellent job with our quarterbacks as a whole, and I thought both those guys did a nice job today.”
At this point, I think it's time to start buying stock in Bennett. He belongs in this league, and he's proving it day in and day out.
