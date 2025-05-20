How Rams Have Fared in Week 1 Games Since 2015
The Los Angeles Rams have been around for quite some time in the National Football League. Having changed the location in which they call home a few times, the Rams have called Los Angeles home again since the 2016 season.
Last season, the Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL, but they didn't start that way. Having a 1-4 record through the first five weeks of the 2024 campaign, no one could have foreseen that they would sit atop the NFC West division. Thankfully, with a little help from the rest of the division, they were able to call the division there.
Going into the new campaign, the Rams will open their season against the Houston Texans. Week 1 will be held in Los Angeles as the Rams look to get the victory in front of their home faithful. Starting the season with a victory has spelled future success, something the Rams need this season.
Over the last decade, the Rams have fared well to begin the season, having won seven games and dropped three in the first week of the season. Looking to notch their fifth victory over the Texans, here's a look at the final scores that the Rams have had in Week 1 festivities since the 2015 campaign.
Week 1, 2015: Rams 34, Seahawks 30 F/OT (1-0)
Week 1, 2016: Rams 0, 49ers 28 (1-1)
Week 1, 2017: Rams 46, Colts 9 (2-1)
Week 1, 2018: Rams 33, Raiders 13 (3-1)
Week 1, 2019: Rams 30, Panthers 27 (4-1)
Week 1, 2020: Rams 20, Cowboys 17 (5-1)
Week 1, 2021: Rams 34, Bears 13 (6-1)
Week 1, 2022: Rams 10, Bills 31 (6-2)
Week 1, 2023: Rams 30, Seahawks 13 (7-2)
Week 1, 2024: Rams 20, Lions 26 (7-3)
The Rams have traded wins and losses back and forth these last three seasons, and if on the right side of history this time around, the Rams will win Week 1 this time around. While sometimes statistics like this don't mean much to how a season plays out, it can tell you a lot about the underlying makeup of a roster that might not jump out on paper.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for this Rams season!
Please let us know your thoughts this Rams' season and more now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.