Rams’ Super Bowl Hopes Continue To Hang in the Balance
The Los Angeles Rams' preseason has been defined by one thing. While their offense and defense have looked good in their preseason matchups, the bigger picture revolves around Matthew Stafford and his status heading into the regular season.
Being undefeated in the preseason is a good thing and shows the Rams have a lot of depth, but none of that really matters if their starting quarterback is out due to an injury for an unspecified amount of time.
We know the injury has something to do with his back, but the Rams have given no indication about how severe it is or if it's expected to keep him out in the regular season. It's concerning for a team with Super Bowl aspirations that their starting quarterback hasn't been practicing for the last couple of weeks.
What Now?
It's clear that this is a situation of the utmost importance for the Rams, and their aversion to it isn't a good sign. The Rams built their roster with the expectation of being competitive in the NFC, but without Stafford, it's possible this season will be a bust for them.
Jared Dublin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after week two of the preseason, he compiled a list of the week's biggest winners and losers for various reasons. The Rams find themselves on this list due to the lack of clarity regarding Stafford's health.
"Welp. Stafford was supposed to hold a workout on Saturday, but a Rams spokesperson declined to tell reporters if that actually happened. Instead, the team said that there would be more information regarding Stafford's status coming on Monday", said Dublin.
"And this came at the end of a week where Stafford was expected to return to practice, but didn't, and was then spotted getting treatment in a rejuvenation chamber. If that doesn't all sound ominous, I don't know what does".
No report has come out about his status yet, but as the day goes on, there has to be some news about what his status is. If he requires surgery or will be out for a significant amount of time, the Rams will have to scramble to find a new game plan on how to handle the season.
