Three Questions for the Rams Offense After Preseason Win
The Los Angeles Rams continue to stay undefeated after winning the battle of Los Angeles against the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason. This was a thrilling match that came down to the wire, but what are some questions regarding their offense after this game?
Will Stetson Bennett Become the QB2?
It has now been two weeks in a row that, thanks to Stetson Bennett's stellar play on the field, the Rams walk away with a preseason win. I knew that in order for the Rams to win this game, they needed Bennett to step up, but he performed in a way that even I didn't expect.
Bennett managed to outdo his performance in week one of the preseason, completing 28 of his 40 passes for 324 yards while throwing for three touchdowns and one interception. He commanded the Rams' offense all game, and it was due to his strong arm that they were able to pull off that last-minute game-winning drive.
Matthew Stafford's availability for the beginning of the season continues to be up in the air, and the Rams already have one of the best backups in the NFL in Jimmy Garoppolo, but could Bennett leapfrog him in the depth chart if he continues to play well?
I believe the Rams want to give their roster as much of a chance to compete. In the regular season, I believe Garoppolo will get the nod due to his veteran experience and ability to play effectively in a scheme. However, if he were to struggle and Stafford showed no signs of coming back, Bennett has shown enough for the Rams to consider putting him in.
What Are the Rams Going To Do About Cody Schrader?
Cody Schrader carried the ball a single time last season for three yards, and that was the extent of his rookie season in the NFL. However, through two weeks in the preseason, he's been balling out and showing the Rams that he deserves a roster spot.
He outgained Jarquez Hunter in the first preseason game by a significant number of fewer carries, and this week he had similar production to him on just fewer carries. Schrader finds himself in a loaded running back room, and the Rams will have to make some tough decisions.
Schrader has a role in this offense, even if he has to fight for reps with the running backs in front of him on the depth chart. The Rams would be fools to cut him when he has been so productive in the preseason, and he could be a solid third or fourth-string running back for them.
Concerns over Konata Mumpfield?
Konata Mumpfield has not been looking like one of the top receivers in the Rams' passing game thus far in the preseason. He's a rookie, but I feel like this would be the perfect time for him to differentiate himself amongst many receivers in their wide receiver room.
I was hoping week two could have been the week of his standout performance, but that goes to Brennan Presley. It isn't even as if it's a lack of the Rams trying to get him involved. He had five targets and four targets, respectively, in weeks one and two.
His hopes of having a considerable role in the Rams' offense in his rookie season slowly dwindle with each mediocre performance, but he had one week left to show some things on tape that would give the Rams faith to include him in their game plan during the regular season.
