Rams NFC West Rival Predicted to Have Losing Season
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have been engaged in a rivalry that has spanned decades. While it cooled during the Rams' time in St. Louis, but upon their return to Los Angeles and hiring Sean McVay, the team had the juice to compete.
Then once Kyle Shanahan got the 49ers rolling, both teams collided over control over the NFC West.
The Rams made the Super Bowl during the 2018 season, the 49ers went during the 2019 season. While neither walked away with the Lombardi, their rise eventually came to a head in the 2022 NFC Championship Game when McVay, Aaron Donald, and the boys defeated the 49ers, kicking off one of the most intense, hate filled, modern beefs in football.
McVay is ahead of Shanahan in virtually every category, but the 49ers have made several moves to bridge the gap, including bringing back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.
However, the team is relying on a plethora of draft picks to replace Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Deebo Samuel, so there is a lot of uncertainty in the bay right now.
Thus, Sports Illustrated' Gilberto Manzano predicted the 49ers would have the third-best record in the NFC West, falling one game short of the .500 mark.
San Francisco 49ers: 8–9
"The 49ers have spent most of their offseason hearing about all the talent they lost in free agency." Wrote Manzano. "This team could be highly motivated and dangerous, especially if Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams stay healthy. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the 49ers turn many doubters into believers after starting the season against the Seahawks, Saints, Cardinals and Jaguars."
The 49ers do have a fairly easy schedule on paper to start the season and should begin the season 2-2, but the Cardinals are dangerous, and the Jaguars are being built by Les Snead Jr, aka James Gladstone, so they must be careful.
The major issues revolving around whether the 49ers will be successful come down to two simple questions.
Will Christian McCaffrey return to his 2023 form? Can Mykel Williams be the player he promises to be?
Only time will tell.
