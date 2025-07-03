Will a Miami Fire Sale Power Another Rams Title?
Despite ridding themselves of former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Miami Dolphins are set to have -12.8 million in cap space for the 2026 season, a number propped up by some ridiculously large cap hits, including hits of 50+ million by both Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, plus a $31 million hit by Bradley Chubb.
Regardless of what Miami does with their coaching staff and front office, they need to free up cap space and utilize the draft next offseason in order to fill their roster.
When the Rams won NFC titles in 2018 and 2021, the team made a midseason trade to add an edge player to their defensive line. In 2018, it was Dante Fowler Jr. In 2021, it was Von Miller. In 2025, I think it might be Redlands, California native Jaelan Phillips.
If Phillips can remain healthy and find his 2023 form, he will be dealt. He's on his fifth year option, the Dolphins can not afford to extend him and they have two top EDGE players in Chubb and 2024 first round pick Chop Robinson.
Phillips costs nothing against Miami's cap if traded, and Miami could use the draft pick(s) acquired for him. Phillips fits perfectly within the Rams finances and perhaps less usage, something he may experience with the Rams, would help his injury issues.
He's also a free agent after this season so the Rams would not have to make any long-term commitment to him.
As mentioned earlier, he's a native of California and played for UCLA alongside Quentin Lake as they were members of the same Bruins' recruiting class. Phillips eventually left after being temporarily forced to medically retire after an automobile accident, but that shows he wouldn't have an issue coming to Los Angeles.
While the situation on the defensive line is different now than when the Rams made their moves in 2018 and 2021; depth is needed. Just look at how things turned out when Braden Fiske left the 2025 NFL Divisional Round game against the Eagles injured.
In 2023, Phillips played in eight games before tearing his Achilles tendon on the turf of MetLife Stadium. In that time, he had 43 combined tackles and 6.5 sacks.
